Bill to ban transgender women from SC girls sports teams fails for second time

COLUMBIA — For the second time in a month, South Carolina lawmakers rejected efforts to bar transgender women from competing on high school girls sports teams, dashing a top priority for an influential bloc of Republican legislators.

“I think there's a lot of uneasiness with this bill, because what we're trying to do is create a solution for problem that does not exist,” said critic and state Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Columbia, during an April 27 House Judiciary Committee meeting where members voted 13-11 against the proposal.

The measure known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act” would have restricted participation on female middle and high school sports teams to an athlete’s sex at birth.

It also would allows girls kept off squads to sue districts.

Sponsored by state Rep. Ashley Trantham, R-Pelzer, the bill, H. 4153, has gained national attention as part of a movement that activists say is sweeping through Republican-led legislatures to restrict the rights of transgender people.

Though a rare occurrence in South Carolina — just twice in the past five years has the state’s high school sports governing body granted waivers for transgender women to compete on girls teams — backers said they’re more concerned about preserving future opportunities.

“The biggest criticism is that the bill somehow punishes transgender people, and that's not what the bill is about," state Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, said. "The bill is simply about equity, fairness and safety.”

McCravy is also chairman of the Family Caucus, which pushed hard for adoption of the bill.

After being tabled in March, a revised version of the bill moved out of a House Judiciary committee April 8 on a 3-1 vote.

That angered state Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, who noted more than 20 bills pre-filed by Democrats on the committee had yet to be heard even once.

“I’ve never seen this happen in seven years. I don’t even know why we’re here,” he said.

More than 90 teachers statewide and Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman, who is a Republican, have all spoken out against the proposal, and the NCAA added its clout too, announcing earlier this month that it would keep events out of states with laws that discriminate against transgender people.

Gov. Henry McMaster said the organization should “mind its own business,” when asked about it.

But the economic impact in South Carolina of losing its host status for NCAA competition could be profound. State Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, said the city of Greenville alone would miss out on $5.3 million in revenue from the men’s basketball tournament.

Legislation similar to the Save Women’s Sports Act has been introduced in conservative-majority statehouses around the nation, where it has run into legal challenges and civil rights complaints. In August 2020, a federal judge ruled that transgender women and girls in Idaho can’t be barred from competing in sports based on their gender identity, overruling that state’s Legislature.

While the effort in South Carolina is co-sponsored by more than 50 GOP lawmakers, it was Republican Micah Caskey of West Columbia who led a blistering takedown of the proposed ban — not because he was philosophically against it, but due to its poorly constructed legal argument.

“It is essential that we as a body determine constitutionality," he said. "The state does itself a disservice in the rush to red meat. Good ideas are not enough to be good law. They must withstand something smarter than just simply taking crayons and writing down 'me want.’”

Caskey called the bill “ham-handed” and poorly thought out — pulling boilerplate language from the defeated Idaho provision.

“I can find no urgency with respect to this issue,” he said. “That flavors all of my approach to this because, we are not standing on the precipice of the decline of civilization.”