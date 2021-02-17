Bill giving SC banks power to protect vulnerable adults wins early approval

COLUMBIA — South Carolina financial institutions could soon have the power to freeze withdrawals from accounts tied to vulnerable adults that be victims of fraud — a crime that robs people of billions every year.

A bill sponsored by state Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Walhalla, exempting financial institutions and its employees from facing punishment after reporting when such abuse may be taking place is moving through the General Assembly, supported by law enforcement agencies, the state Attorney General and industry leaders.

“This legislation just adds another layer of reporting to us,” Jonathan Williams, who works in the state Attorney General’s securities division, told a Senate Family and Veterans' subcommittee during a Feb. 17 hearing.

Language in the measure also compels institutions to divulge possible financial abuse to law enforcement. If legislators approve the proposal, South Carolina would join 14 other states that require such a disclosure.

An amendment was added that widens protection so it pertains to money lending entities where a deposit may not take place, such as asset management firms.

State code defines vulnerable adults as people over 18 years old with a “physical or mental condition which substantially impairs the person from adequately providing for his or her own protection.”

More than two-thirds of all bank deposits across the country are linked to accounts of people at least 50 years old and by 2030 that demographic will have an accumulated $18 trillion in assets, according to figures from the American Association of Retired Persons.

In 2017, the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults accounted for an estimated $1.7 billion in losses, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“There's a need for a lot of tools out there not only for law enforcement and state agencies but also entities that deal with them (customers) on the front end,” said Neal Rashley Jr., senior vice president of the South Carolina Bankers Association.

Williams said once a bank, credit union or other lender slows down or freezes a withdrawal under the law, it gives investigators 55 days to look into the matter.

Officials said the schemes can range from sophisticated online scams to a more direct approach.

“Particularly at community banks, you're going to know your customers,” Rashley said. “You start seeing a level of disbursement or transfers that's out of the ordinary for a person on a fixed income” as an example what could be a red flag.

Members unanimously voted the measure to full committee for action.

“I was raised in a multi-generational household, and my great-grandmother was taken advantage of financially years ago. We had no recourse as a family, and so I support this,” said state Sen. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden.