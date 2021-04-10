Beloved Dreher High School teacher, coach Damien Jackson honored by Columbia community

COLUMBIA — As a coach, Damien Jackson knew the value of practice.

His Dreher High School girls' track and field squad or Blue Devils football team could only excel through repetition, he knew — by going through the trial and error of running drills and plays that, when faced with an opponent, would allow his kids the best chance at success.

But even when “Big Jack” wasn't in that role, he never stopped practicing. He wanted to be a better father, husband, math teacher and community member, although those who knew him said he was already great at those things.

When the 42-year-old coach died March 29 of complications from COVID-19, the outpouring of love and admiration for the "gentle giant" of Richland School District One was palpable.

“He was a father to us. A lot of us didn't know love. We knew pain, we knew rejection, we knew abandonment, we knew broken homes, we knew absent fathers, we were struggling with so much and Coach Jackson didn't hesitate to step in,” Kenneth Paige, a former student of Jackson’s, said at his April 5 memorial service.

South Carolina has lost more than 8,100 people to the coronavirus since March 16, 2020, when state health officials reported the first death. Preachers and nurses, retired textile workers, Statehouse lobbyists and musicians.

And teachers. Jackson is the third Midlands educator known to have died of COVID-19, following 28-year-old Demi Bannister, a fifth grade teacher in Richland Two, and Staci Blakely, who taught third grade at Carolina Springs Elementary School in Lexington One.

"We as a family are so profoundly hurt because we all loved Damien so deeply, and he loved us so deeply," his cousin Valerie Goodwin said during Jackson's funeral. "Damien didn't just love, he was made of love."

Jackson anchored an offensive line on the Dreher High School football team that made a playoff run in 1993, and he graduated three years later to study physics and math at Presbyterian College.

His teaching career began at A.C. Flora High before Jackson returned to his alma mater in 2010 — the same year he married LaTonya Harris. Jackson became an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Dreher Blue Devils.

“In 1996, when Big Jack stepped on campus, I had a friend at the time who I didn’t know was my brother,” said his Presbyterian College teammate Duance Thompson. Their 25-year friendship built into a familial bond, and the mighty Jackson — who never lost the frame that he developed playing center — always put himself second.

“Big Jack cared about other people more than he cared about himself. If we as people can work and we can serve and we can live like Big Jack, there's no doubt that's going to bring us near to our heavenly Father,” Thompson said.

Jackson loved football. He rooted for the Tennessee Volunteers and Green Bay Packers. He had an innate ability to lead and get into the mind of his athletes, understanding their needs without being confrontational.

“He believed in them when no one else would. He got the best out of them when no one else could,” said Daniel Brooks, an acclaimed high school track and cross country coach who knew Jackson when he was a student.

Where some pupils were struggling to perform in other classes, they always seem to overachieve in Jackson’s. He didn’t give them a break on grading or make the material easier. But that same coaching philosophy spilled into his classroom approach, as well.

“He built a lot of relationships, and a lot of those were enduring so kids even beyond graduation would continue to come back and see him and get mentored and to gain advice,” Dreher Principal Kevin Hasinger said. “He had this attitude that each day mattered.”

The day he died, a makeshift tribute to Jackson went up on the side of a brick storage facility at L.B. Owens Field, where the school’s track is set off from Dreher’s football field by a patch of trees.

“You were a real one” and “Fly High Jack” and, in the middle, his motto: “Today is a Great Day to Be Great,” written with chalk, a small plastic bag of it is still there for anybody else wanting to express what Jackson meant to them.

A family friend has launched a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $100,000 to benefit Jackson’s widow and two children. So far, it has generated almost $9,000.

Damien Jackson was a coach. As a man of faith, he knew early in his life that was the journey carved out for him. And so he never questioned. But he did excel.

“He modeled what he believed, and he lived out what he believed,” the Rev. Moses Rembert of Brown Chapel AME in Columbia, Jackson’s home church, said at the coach's funeral. “His purpose was to be a leader, the avenue of coaching and teaching was just the path God chose for him.”