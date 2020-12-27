COLUMBIA — Mike Bobo said he liked Columbia and would like to stay, while admitting in the coaching profession, nothing is ever certain.
“We’ll be fine wherever I end up. I know that,” he said last week, when it appeared he would be coaching South Carolina in a bowl game (the Gamecocks had to rescind their acceptance due to COVID issues). “I’ll have a chance to coach ball, whether it’s here or somewhere else.”
He didn’t need to finish the sentence. New head coach Shane Beamer knows what Bobo can do with the Gamecocks’ offense, and on Sunday, made official what was long suspected.
Bobo will remain USC’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Beamer announced along with six other hires. The Gamecocks finished a mere 10th in the 14-team SEC in total offense and Bobo drew criticism by sticking with quarterback Collin Hill until the final three games, but considering the handicaps that weren’t Bobo’s fault and some of the successes he found, it seemed a natural move.
Beamer will also retain defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and running backs coach Des Kitchings. He added Will Friend to coach the offensive line after Eric Wolford left for Kentucky; USC alum Erik Kimrey to coach tight ends; and Pete Lembo to take over special teams and serve as associate head coach.
Program legend Connor Shaw, who was elevated from Director of Player Development to quarterbacks coach when Will Muschamp was fired and Bobo was installed as interim head coach, will remain with the program in an off-field role to be determined.
Former defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, special teams coordinator Kyle Krantz and linebackers coach Rod Wilson will not be retained. The status of receivers coach Joe Cox and tight ends coach Bobby Bentley was not made clear on Sunday.
Keeping Bobo made one decision clear but also left the Gamecocks without a defensive coordinator and a strength and conditioning coach, two of the three most important hires Beamer will make. Beamer cautioned when he was hired that some of his candidates still had games to coach in, and that he has had a lot of interest from several sitting DCs.
“I am excited about the quality of coaches that this staff has,” Beamer said in a statement. “I am looking for coaches who teach and connect with our players, who have boundless energy to recruit young men to our outstanding university and program and who do it the right way.
“I would also like to thank coach Bobo for taking the reigns as the interim head coach late this season. He did an outstanding job leading the team on and off the field.”
The Gamecocks were so ravaged with injuries that they didn’t have much of a chance to win their final three games, but Bobo never once gave the impression of playing out the string. He spoke of character and commitment, about representing USC the right way, and if there wasn’t anything else, at least the Gamecocks never gave up.
As for his offense, he couldn’t do much of what he wanted to do (and has done, at Georgia and Colorado State) because of personnel. He came into the year with one known wide receiver, Shi Smith, and hoped to develop more as the season progressed.
That didn’t happen. USC couldn’t protect the QB long enough to allow the receivers it had try and get open further downfield and outside of Smith, many of the receivers who were targeted dropped well-thrown passes. Hill took far too many sacks, a problem that was somewhat alleviated when freshman Luke Doty took over, but the offense was mostly middling.
Yet if Bobo was to blame for those problems, he should also be credited for the emergence of running back Kevin Harris. The brightest spot of a 2-8 season, Harris became the first USC player to rush for 1,000 yards since 2013. His 1,138 yards was the fifth-best season in program history and he did it in 10 games against all-SEC opponents, something nobody else ever did.
Bobo, who will enter the final year of a two-year contract worth $1.2 million per year, will get the chance to continue to work with Doty, Ryan Hilinski and Hill (if he returns), plus recruit Colten Gauthier. Harris and the man he was supposed to be behind, freshman MarShawn Lloyd, will also return.
“I wouldn’t have come to Columbia if it wasn’t a place that I didn’t want to be and raise my family. I’ve got kids, one’s going into his senior year, and then I’ve got triplets that are going to be going into high school and then I’ve got another one in middle school, so it was important that we went somewhere where hopefully, we could see ourselves long-term,” Bobo said. “I like Columbia, my kids like Columbia.”
Kimrey, the new tight ends coach, loves Columbia. He played for his father, legendary South Carolina prep coach Bill Kimrey, at Irmo’s Dutch Fork High and the Gamecocks from 1998-02.
He was involved in one of the most memorable plays in USC history. Subbing for starter Phil Petty against Mississippi State in 2000, Kimrey’s first play was lobbing a fade pass to receiver Jermale Kelly, which Kelly caught for a touchdown and an improbable USC victory. “The Fade” was etched into Gamecock lore and became part of the title of Kimrey’s popular podcast, “Fade In,” where he talked with USC alums and media members during football season.
Kimrey also became a highly decorated high-school coach, guiding The Hammond School to 12 state championships in 17 years. His record was a sterling 194-20 while he collected his state-record 12 rings, and he coached four current Gamecocks as high-schoolers, including Jordan Burch.
Friend comes from Tennessee, where he spent three seasons after working with Bobo at Colorado State. Friend and Bobo also worked together at Georgia. Friend started for four years at Alabama and was a two-time All-SEC player.
Lembo has been at Memphis the past two seasons. His 2019 special teams were in the NCAA’s Top 10 in six categories.
He has also coached at Rice, Maryland, Ball State, Albany, Dartmouth, Hampden-Sydney and Lehigh, where in five seasons as a head coach, he went 44-14 with two league championships. Lembo also was head coach at Elon.
All of the new coaches’ contracts are expected to be approved at the next Board of Trustees meeting, set for Jan. 4.