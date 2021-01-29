Attendance zones set for capital region's newest school

COLUMBIA — The capital region's newest school is pulling students from a populated and fast growing part of Chapin, with larger redistricting plans to follow as the Lexington-Richland 5 district itself continues to swell.

On Monday, trustees over South Carolina’ 12th largest public school system decided Piney Woods Elementary pupils will draw its population from northwestern Lexington County, between Chapin Road and Lake Murray.

Officials opted for a smaller footprint that wouldn’t impact enrollment at nearby Chapin Elementary, sending 430 pre-kindergarten through fourth graders to the 105,000-square-foot, $28 million school slated to open in August.

“I’m a fan of having pre-K in schools if we have the funding,” trustee Rebecca Blackburn Hines said.

The 17,500-student district has been grappling for years with challenges that have come with Lexington County’s persistent growth, and officials likely will have to redraw attendance zones for all its schools in the near future.

Enrollment at two of Piney Woods’ neighboring elementary schools, Chapin and Lake Murray, was capped in 2018 and 2019 because of ballooning populations.

"We recognize in this area, through the enrollment freeze over the last several years, there are numerous students that have been impacted,” Michael Zuba, planning director with Connecticut-based Milone and MacBroom, told district officials Monday.

His firm has spent more than a year looking at enrollment drivers across the district, such as housing capacity and demographics. Planners in October went public with four options but were asked to create two specifically for Piney Woods since it will be in operation by the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

“We do need Piney Woods prepared for staffing. Our human resources team starts working with principals in January and February,” Superintendent Christina Melton said during a December public input session.

Chapin is at the center of Lexington County’ population boom, necessitating a look at enrollment figures to prevent overcrowded class sizes.

It’s also why Piney Woods, the district’s 13th school, was necessary to construct, officials said. It has a capacity of 700, but the optimal attendance level would be 630 students.

The plan approved by trustees leaves room for that growth, such as adding fifth grade to Piney Woods in the future or expanding early education or other programming.

According to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, Lexington County had a population of about 169,000 in 1990. That jumped to 263,000 by 2010. Now, the bureau estimates about 295,000 people live in the county.