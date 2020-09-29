'Astronomical' $75 million SC payout to attorneys made hours before hearing to block it

COLUMBIA — South Carolina transferred $75 million Tuesday to attorneys who helped negotiate a settlement with the federal government over plutonium storage, hours before a hearing that sought to block the massive payout, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson's office.
Declaring the complaint moot, South Carolina's top prosecutor is asking a judge to dismiss the case.
The $75 million payment is slated to come out of a $600 million settlement reached last month between South Carolina and the U.S. Department of Energy after a years-long fight over tons of weapons-grade plutonium stored at the Savannah River Site near Aiken.
Attorneys for the Simpsonville-based nonprofit that sued Friday, claiming the "astronomical" payday is illegal, now accuse Wilson's office of creating a legal runaround to funnel out the money before a judge could stop it.
They asked a judge Tuesday to block anyone from spending it, pending a ruling on whether Wilson could arrange such a high fee to two law firms, including Willoughby & Hoefer in Columbia where he worked before becoming attorney general.
Others who have criticized the fee include Gov. Henry McMaster.
"This money was transferred out the back of the courthouse door at the 11th hour to prevent you in exercising your powers," attorney James Griffin told Judge Debra McCaslin during a virtual hearing Tuesday. "You have the authority to restrain the spending of this money."
Both Griffin and the judge indicated they learned about the transfer in a motion filed minutes earlier.
"The big question is, where is the money?" McCaslin asked Deputy Solicitor General Emory Smith, representing Wilson's office.
The attorney general not only had the authority to hire outside counsel and pay them, he received approval for the transfer Friday morning from the state budget office, Smith told the court.
The processing was set in motion before the lawsuit was filed later that day, "and at that point, it was out of our hands," Smith said.
"There was ample authority to do this, and it has been done," he said.
McCaslin asked the plaintiffs to quickly file arguments on her legal authority to block the money if it's already gone from state coffers.
"Time is of the essence," she said. "I’m not saying anybody’s earned them or anybody hasn’t, but I’d like some authority."
Griffin, representing the S.C. Public Interest Foundation and longtime ethics watchdog John Crangle, argued the $75 million belongs to the public, and only the Legislature can decide how to distribute the settlement money. He also contends the attorney fees exceed what state law allows.
The settlement gives the U.S. government an additional 15 years to get the plutonium out and blocks South Carolina's ability to sue again until 2042.
McMaster, who spent eight years as state attorney general, wrote in an Aug. 30 letter to Wilson he "simply cannot endorse" the $75 million payout, suggesting the settlement had less to do with the success of the state’s legal strategy and more to do with the “zealous advocacy and coordination” of its political leaders.
Most of the plutonium at the former nuclear weapons complex near the Georgia line was supposed to be turned into fuel for commercial nuclear reactors, as part of a 2000 nonproliferation agreement with Russia. But, with the mixed-oxide fuel facility billions over budget and years behind schedule, the Obama administration scrapped the project known as MOX in 2016, and the Trump administration didn't revive it.
Wilson then sued to collect on fines of up to $100 million yearly owed the state, beginning in 2016, for not meeting benchmarks set 16 years earlier for the plutonium's removal.
"We fought like dogs to keep (MOX) going," McMaster told an Aiken Rotary Club on Monday. "We were better off continuing with the MOX facility, which would’ve taken all that plutonium and made it useful, but that didn’t happen. So the question was, we've got to get that stuff out of here."
McMaster also told Wilson he couldn't support a compromise that keeps the nuclear-grade plutonium in South Carolina for potentially decades to come.
South Carolina’s top leaders have long sought to force the Energy Department to either process the plutonium or move it somewhere else. Members of the state’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, tried to use their influence over the federal budget and, more recently, their tight relationships with the Trump administration to force the issue.
The advocacy won them a 2018 meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump, Wilson, McMaster, Graham and other members of the state’s delegation. The governor credited the push with getting the administration’s attention.
Also in Tuesday's motion, the attorney general's office indicated it will ask legislators for a chunk of the settlement during the next state budget process — a request Smith said would be for the office's role in the lawsuit.
"So let me ask you this, are you telling me that on top of the $75 million, you’re going to go to the General Assembly and ask for money for your office?" McCaslin said, shaking her head.