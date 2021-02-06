As COVID thins teacher ranks, substitutes are coveted in SC schools.

COLUMBIA — After retiring from a 30-year education career in New Jersey, Jean Read moved to Horry County in 2017 so she could be closer to her son.

Yet like many other veteran teachers, Read found it difficult to give up the profession altogether, so she began working as a substitute in the district for $80 a day.

“To be quite frank, it’s so much less stressful," she said. "I get to do the best part of teaching, and that’s being with the kids. I’m not bogged down with all the paperwork."

Today, people like Read are among the hottest commodity in South Carolina’s public education system, as districts are taking aggressive steps to sweeten incentive packages and deepen their substitute teacher pools in the midst of a pandemic that has driven up absences among full-time educators.

"It’s a huge problem, and it was a huge problem before COVID,” said Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association. “We don't pay substitute teachers nearly enough money to come and do what we're asking them to do.”

Replacement teachers in South Carolina may need the perks if districts expect to hire them, data suggests.

According to Kelly Education, a leading placement firm that partners with more than 7,000 school districts across the country, substitute teacher salaries in South Carolina are $70.10 a day, 35 percent below the national average.

That’s why districts like Richland Two have begun offering pay bumps of between $25 and $35 a day, setting compensation at $95 to $115 for a day of work.

“Substitute teachers have always played an important role in educating our students," said Libby Roof, a district spokeswoman. "They help maintain our students’ academic progress because they are committed to quality teaching and learning."

With 472 substitutes already approved to work in Richland Two, half of them said they’d be willing to take assignments inside classrooms as students gradually return.

A few miles away at the capital county’s other district, Richland One administrators are figuring out ways to bolster their ranks as well. Currently, there are 620 qualified substitutes, but only 400 can work this year as many do not want shifts because they are at high risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. Training courses once conducted monthly are happening on a weekly basis.

“We also look for substitute teachers during virtual teacher fairs," district spokeswoman Karen York said. "Some are not fully certified, but they are working on their certification and we recommend that they serve as subs."

Richland One subs who work more than 90 days are also included in the district’s retention incentives.

It’s a similar story at Dorchester Two, a 26,000-student district in the Lowcountry. All substitutes who work 20 days in February and March are automatically entered into a drawing to win a $500 bonus. Five will be chosen.

That’s on top of existing policies such as $100 bonuses for substitute teachers who work 10 Fridays a year and long-term assignment bonuses of $15 for those in classrooms at least 15 days in a row.

“I've been a teacher and a principal myself and I've always valued them, but I think the pandemic has brought how important our substitutes are to the forefront,” said Scott Matthews, the district’s assistant director of personnel. “They're more important than ever right now.”

His district has 567 substitutes available, and 30 percent are currently working. But with students shifting to five days of in-person learning by month’s end, that figure likely will rise.

Even before COVID’s arrival, the state was already looking at a teacher shortage, opening the 2020-21 academic year with 700 vacant positions — a 26 percent uptick from the prior year, according to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement’s yearly supply and demand report issued in December.

Data from that survey was collected in the fall, so the center is taking the rare step of updating its findings in a new snapshot expected to be made public by March.

East said the results of the center’s latest survey may be jarring — underscoring why substitute teachers are in such high demand right now.

“It wouldn't take much to push a teacher out the door right now, I mean, honestly, they're at the breaking point,” East said. “There's a certain niche of people that love to sub and right now during the pandemic they're like, ‘Nope.’ "

The contributions of stand-in teachers during a time when schools are transitioning back to normal operations cannot be overstated, said Lexington-Richland 5 human resources chief Tamara Turner.

“Their role has grown in importance as the district responds to the absences of teachers who are out due to illness, quarantines, or caring for others during the pandemic," she said. "As a result, there is an increased need to attract and retain caring professionals with passion and enthusiasm for working with young people to serve as substitutes."

In a normal year, students in a classroom where a teacher calls out sick may be disbursed to another or grouped together inside a cafeteria or other area if a substitute can’t be found. But social distancing requirements make that impossible, so finding coverage for a room full of students is a necessity.

And it’s one reason teachers are pressing for eligibility in the next phase of COVID vaccine distribution.

Patrick Kelly, a member of the Palmetto State Teachers’ Association, used his own school as an example for why teachers need to be vaccinated to further open schools and keep classrooms running.

At Richland Two’s Blythewood High School, 18 certified teachers and a large number of students were for quarantine on Feb. 2, but officials could only get five substitutes — leaving 13 classes with no coverage.

Students in three of those got "sprinkled into other classrooms," while students in the other 10 were sent to the auditorium en masse, where no real learning was taking place, negating the benefit of being in-person. Vaccinating teachers, Kelly said, "diminishes the staffing crunch our schools are facing."

Read, the retired New Jersey teacher, longs to get back into the classroom but must wait until at least next year, since underlying health conditions put her a higher chance of contracting the virus.

But as soon as she is able, the Loris resident plans to get back to work.

“As a teacher myself, I recognize the importance of that position,” Read said.

Seanna Adcox reported from Columbia.