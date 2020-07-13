Another utility rate hike is slashed by South Carolina's newly powerful regulators

For the third straight time in just over a year, South Carolina regulators have axed a utility's plans for a major rate hike, signalling a new era of scrutiny of power and water monopolies after decades of lax regulation.

Sewer bills are likely to rise for some 28,000 customers in northeast Columbia and Kershaw County, but not as drastically as some homeowners feared.

Customers of Palmetto Utilities Inc. would see their rates rise by about $7.77 under an agreement reached by the wastewater company and the Office of Regulatory Staff, a state agency that audits and argues against rate hikes.

Palmetto Utilities had previously requested a 28 percent hike on sewer bills, or about $14.42 a month. That request was slashed in half after negotiations with Regulatory Staff.

The settlement was filed Monday with the S.C. Public Service Commission, the judicial body that sets utility rates in South Carolina. The PSC could reject or modify the agreement before issuing its final ruling next month. But significant changes are unlikely.

Palmetto Utilities has said it requested the rate hike to cover some $6 million in infrastructure improvements to increase reliability, refurbish underground piping and comply with regulations. The company said the rate hike also would cover deferred expenses and operating costs that have risen since its last rate hike in 2017.

Palmetto Utilities would become the third company to see its proposed rate hike slashed by utility regulators. The PSC greatly slashed rate hikes proposed by Duke Energy and Blue Granite Water Service, digging deep into those companies potential profits from customers.

That’s in part because state lawmakers have worked to make the state’s utility regulators tougher on utilities since the 2017 collapse of the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant construction project.

Cayce-based utility South Carolina Electric and Gas won the PSC’s approval for nine rate hikes for that project, jacking up customers’ bills by about $27 a month, before canceling the project and leaving customers empty-handed.

Lawmakers have since replaced members of the PSC who were thought to be too friendly with utilities, added a consumer advocate to fight rate hikes and changed Regulatory Staff’s mission to ensure the agency has customers’ backs.

The utility industry has noticed. Regulatory researchers noted in September 2018 that the state's utility overlords were no longer serving as a rubber stamp for energy and water companies in the aftermath of V.C. Summer.

This week’s settlement avoids a contentious hearing in which Palmetto Utilities would have presented expert witnesses to justify its rates and Regulatory Staff would have cross-examined those witnesses to fight the proposed rate hike.

Under the agreement, the average Palmetto Utilities customer’s monthly rate — currently about $52.10 — would rise to $54.93 in year one and then $59.87 thereafter.

The rate hike would be lower in the first year because the utility agreed — as a stipulation of the settlement — to pass along to customers its savings from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The utility would agree not to seek another rate hike until 2023. The company also will donate $50,000 to a fund that helps poor customers pay their sewer bills.