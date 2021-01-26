Amid student protests, 5-day learning set to start at Lexington-Richland 5

IRMO — Thousands of Lexington-Richland 5 students are headed back to classrooms full-time starting in February, despite another round of protests aimed at influencing administrators to hold off on the move.

“Some could easily argue, 'How does anybody feel safe in a pandemic?’ It is of great importance to me took through the lens of how we are operating for the safety and success of our students and staff,” Superintendent Christina Melton said. “It is clear we have been worked toward the expectations of the board.”

Since Jan. 6, the 17,500-student district has been on a four-day in-person model, but administrators have been clear the goal was to get pupils back on a full-time schedule by Feb. 1. The academic year began Sept. 8 on a part-time basis that had classrooms open two days a week.

“There’s no easy answers in the pandemic and the problems it’s brought us,” board chairwoman Jan Hammond said during a Monday board meeting at Irmo High School. “All seven people on this board care deeply.”

Hammond is a social studies teacher at Northside Middle School in Lexington School District Two, which has sent sent students back to in-person learning full-time.

The district’s fully virtual model will continue through the year for those already enrolled in it.

An hour before the meeting where Melton announced her decision, about two dozen students rallied against the move, fearful about health concerns for them and their teachers.

“The biggest thing for me is the mental health aspect. Going to school is an exhausting endeavor,” said Spring Hill High School senior Caroline Mack, who organized the protest. “I’ve heard from countless people in my school and at others that five days is not what we want.”

“Random Quarantines ≠ Consistent Education,” her sign said.

Currently, Wednesdays are set aside as a districtwide virtual learning day, allowing students mask breaks and a chance to catch up on homework as facilities are deep cleaned.

An online petition launched this week and signed by more than 320 people also asked Melton to allow for virtual attendance of live streamed classes without counting as absences. District leaders said they’re open to the idea, but it does carry challenges.

“Certainly, a third scheduling model is an option that we could explore. But some of the concerns we have is the amount of work it would put on our teachers and staff,” said Michael Guliano, the district’s chief instructional officer.

Monday marked the 10th time since the summer that school reentry plans have been discussed and modified — an issue that has split the community like few others in the recent history within the state’s 12th largest district, including an early December organized work stoppage that forced three high schools to close for a day.

That move led trustees to reconsider a plan by Melton that cut the number of in-person learning days from four to two for seventh through 12th graders through Jan. 4, and put the entire district on a virtual plan through Jan. 6.

Nicole Dozier, a mother of two, said she supported resuming classes five days a week, something the district hasn't had since March 2.

Hybrid plans are “ineffective,” the Chapin resident said, and it has been difficult for her first and eighth graders to keep adapting as schedules change.

“It’s five days or bust, really, at this point,” she said.

As of Monday, the district had 83 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, and more than 1,050 pupils have been in quarantine since Sept. 8.

Instead of getting ready or prom or figuring out her graduation plans, Mack said she is facing an unclear end to her high school experience. She was matter-of-fact about the demonstration, but committed to seeing it through.

“Honestly, I’m not sure this protest will change anything, but I’d rather come out here and advocate for my fellow students than do nothing at all. I love school. I’ve always adored it, and I wish I could be learning, and learning safely. It’s a lot to miss out on.”