Allen University, Richland Two school district forge academic support program

COLUMBIA — One of South Carolina’s largest school districts is teaming with a historically Black college to offer students enhanced learning opportunities including work in laboratories, tutelage from professional musicians and access to accelerated academic programs.

The partnership between Richland School District Two and Allen University in Columbia, announced April 1, is meant to foster interest in STEM courses — the science, technology, engineering and mathematics classes that are pathways to high-paying jobs.

"I am a devout believer in public education," Allen University President Ernest McNealey said during an agreement-signing ceremony at his school's historic Chappelle Auditorium.

Richland Two Superintendent Baron Davis said administrators are always on the lookout for ways they can bring innovative academic opportunities into classrooms that house the district's 27,000 students, most of whom are African Americans.

"We're very selective in the partnerships we take on," Davis said. "This is an example of being in the sweet spot and being premier."

A summer camp at Allen featuring 20 students from Richland Two magnet schools will be the first byproduct of the pact.

As schools return to pre-pandemic operations, Davis said Richland Two pupils will travel to Allen's campus and meet with students for discussions about college life and campus involvement. It's part of a wider vision of the district to provide 1,000 mentors over the next five years.

McNealey said the relationship is unique.

"Public education is powerful, and we all have an obligation to support it and so this collaboration is a manifestation of those beliefs," he said. "Our faculty and staff will lend their time and talent to serving the interests of Richland Two, and we will invest the capital necessary for this program to succeed."

Highlights of the agreement include:

• Making Allen experts available for events at Richland Two high schools.

• Offering summer laboratory experiences inside Allen facilities for selected high school students.

• Holding master class summer sessions with performing musicians on Allen's faculty for district students.

• Having Allen leaders to assist with districtwide academic acceleration programs.