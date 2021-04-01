Allen University, Richland Two forge academic support program

COLUMBIA — One of South Carolina’s largest school districts is teaming with a local university to offer students enhanced learning opportunities including access to laboratories, tutelage from professional musicians and accelerated academic programs.

The partnership between Richland School District Two and Allen University in Columbia, announced April 1, is meant to foster interest in STEM courses — the science, technology, engineering and mathematics classes that are pathways to high-paying jobs.

“The internal investments in these institutions far exceed anything that one can imagine. I look forward to the imaginative discoveries that come from this partnership as well the value its impact will have on the Midlands,” Allen University President Ernest McNealey said in a statement.

With 27,000 students, Richland Two is the state’s ninth-largest public school system. Superintendent Baron Davis said administrators are always on the lookout for ways they can bring innovative academic opportunities into classrooms.

“As our team has met with the Allen University leadership team to work through the details of this new partnership, it has been evident that the university shares a similar vision making this partnership a natural fit for both of our organizations,” Davis said in a statement.

Highlights of the agreement include:

• Subject matter experts and presenters available for events at Richland Two high schools

• Summer laboratory experiences inside Allen University facilities for selected high school students

• Master class summer sessions with performing musicians on Allen University’s faculty for district students

• Allen University-provided leaders for districtwide academic acceleration programs

A timeline of when the partnership begins was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.