All SC long-term facilities must allow indoor visits and hugs, with few exceptions

COLUMBIA — With few exceptions, all long-term care facilities in South Carolina must open their doors to loved ones under new guidelines announced March 19.
And when they do, hugs are newly allowed.
Under new rules posted by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, nursing homes and assisted-living centers must allow indoor visits unless fewer than 70 percent of their residents have been vaccinated and community spread is high. Other exceptions include not allowing visits with a resident who has COVID-19 or is in quarantine for being a close contact of someone who's sick.
"Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as their families and friends, benefit emotionally, mentally, and physically from being able to see their loved ones," said Nick Davidson, DHEC's senior deputy for public health.
DHEC's update follows the federal government further loosening rules that have kept loved ones behind locked doors for the last year.
Even after limited visits were allowed last fall, strict social distancing guidelines have mandated 6 feet of separation for the duration of time-limited, appointment-only interactions, though exceptions have been allowed for dying patients and other "compassionate care" scenarios.
While the latest rules still don't bring a return to pre-pandemic visitations, they do mark another step in that direction, including specifically allowing a long-awaited embrace. Except for compassionate-care visits, rules previously barred "hugging, kissing, holding hands, or any other physical contact."
"Facilities should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents (regardless of vaccination status), except for a few circumstances," the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services wrote last week in guidelines adopted by DHEC.
While the federal update still recommended families adhere to 6 feet of separation as the "safest way to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the Medicaid agency acknowledged the toll taken by forced separation and isolation.
"We also acknowledge that there is no substitute for physical contact, such as the warm embrace between a resident and their loved one," the agency wrote.
So it is allowing residents who are fully vaccinated to touch and be near their visitor, as long as they're "wearing a well-fitting mask" and washing their hands before and after.
Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 82 percent of the 688 long-term care facilities regulated by DHEC, while 17 percent are completely closed to visitors. It's unclear what's happening at the seven facilities that did not submit their weekly status report to DHEC as required.
That's an improvement from a week ago, when 72 percent of the facilities allowed visitations of some kind.
Since October, DHEC's website has posted what kind of visits, if any, the facilities allowed. Newly added to the public reporting this week is the reason facilities are giving if they're not allowing visitation, at the direction of Gov. Henry McMaster.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.