All SC long-term care facilities must allow indoor visits and hugs, with few exceptions

COLUMBIA — With few exceptions, all long-term care facilities in South Carolina must open their doors to loved ones under new guidelines announced March 19.

And when they do, hugs and kisses are newly allowed.

Under new rules posted by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, nursing homes and assisted-living centers must allow indoor visits, unless fewer than 70 percent of their residents have been fully vaccinated and community spread is high. In that scenario, visits can be withheld from unvaccinated residents only.

Other exceptions include not allowing visits with a resident who has COVID-19 or is in quarantine for being a close contact of someone who's sick.

The lone circumstance in which the facility can bar all visitations is when a resident or employee newly tests positive. If so, everyone inside must be tested. The lockdown should continue only if testing discovers cases in other areas of the facility. Otherwise, the doors should reopen, according to the new rules, effective immediately.

While it's been necessary to protect the state's most vulnerable from a disease that preys on the elderly, it's time to open up, with safety protocols such as face masks and temperature checks still in place, said Nick Davidson, DHEC's senior deputy for public health.

"Residents of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, as well as their families and friends, benefit emotionally, mentally and physically from being able to see their loved ones," he said. "The exceptions are rather few, and they're quite limited."

DHEC's update follows the federal government further loosening rules that have kept loved ones behind locked doors for the past year.

Even after limited visits were allowed last fall, strict social distancing guidelines have mandated 6 feet of separation for the duration of time-limited, appointment-only interactions — whether indoors or out, unless a plastic "booth" kept them apart. However, exceptions have been allowed for dying patients and other "compassionate care" scenarios.

While the latest rules still don't bring a full return to pre-pandemic visitations, they do mark a big step in that direction, including specifically allowing a long-awaited embrace. Except for compassionate-care visits, rules previously posted by DHEC barred "hugging, kissing, holding hands, or any other physical contact."

Then the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services changed the rules.

"Facilities should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents (regardless of vaccination status), except for a few circumstances," the federal agency wrote last week in guidelines adopted by DHEC.

While the federal update still recommended families adhere to 6 feet of separation as the "safest way to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the Medicaid agency acknowledged the toll taken by forced separation and isolation.

"We also acknowledge that there is no substitute for physical contact, such as the warm embrace between a resident and their loved one," the agency wrote.

That's why the new rules allow residents who are fully vaccinated to touch and be near their visitor, as long as they're "wearing a well-fitting mask" and washing their hands before and after. Visitors still must stay 6 feet away from everyone else in the facility.

And while each individual facility can set time limits on visits, they're no longer mandated by DHEC. Gone from DHEC's rules is the 30-minute clock for any visitor without a recent negative test result in hand, who had up to an hour to sit or stand 6 feet away. Also gone from the newly posted guidelines are restrictions keeping out children under 12.

Currently, some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 82 percent of the 688 long-term care facilities regulated by DHEC, while 17 percent are completely closed to visitors. It's unclear what's happening at the seven facilities that did not submit their weekly status report to DHEC as required.

That's an improvement from a week ago, when 72 percent of the facilities allowed visitations of some kind.

The new rules should "greatly expand" on those allowing indoor visits, Davidson said.

As for the exceptions for those unvaccinated, not a single county in South Carolina is posting high community spread, which had been the chief reason cited by facilities not allowing any indoor visitation.

It's unclear how many have vaccination rates under 70 percent, Davidson said.

Vaccinating South Carolina's long-term care residents and staff began Dec. 28 through a federal contract with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies. Most have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, as the pharmacies have visited every nursing home and nearly all assisted-living centers twice. Third visits should wrap up by month's end, according to DHEC.

Nearly 36,300 residents and more than 22,000 employees have received at least their first of two shots. There are roughly 40,000 in each group, according to DHEC.

People aren't considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their final shot.

Since October, DHEC's website has posted what kind of visits, if any, the facilities allowed. Newly added to the public reporting this week is the reason facilities are giving if they're not allowing visitation, as directed by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The governor said he believes that's an importance piece of transparency for South Carolinians who are eager to see their loved ones and told they can't. They should know why and be able to question whether the cited reason is accurate or an excuse, said his spokesman, Brian Symmes.

The weekly online reports will begin reflecting the new guidelines the week of March 30, according to DHEC.

DHEC officials invite anyone who thinks their loved one's facility isn't following the new guidelines to submit a complaint, either online or by phone, and the agency promises to follow up.

There have been 19,546 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, 62 percent of them residents, according to DHEC data. That's an increase in cases of less than 1 percent in recent days.

So far, 1,890 residents and 29 workers have died from the virus, collectively accounting for 24 percent of all South Carolinians who have died with COVID-19.

Of the 688 facilities DHEC regulates, there are active outbreaks at 95 of them, which means at least one case has been detected in the past two weeks. That's a 38 percent drop since the beginning of March.

Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report from Charleston.