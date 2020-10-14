All Columbia-region schools have classroom return dates: Here are the districts' plans

COLUMBIA — With Richland County schools opening for classroom learning this week, all Midlands public education students not enrolled in a yearlong virtual course have either begun in-person sessions, or soon will.

Here’s a district-by-district look at where things stand:

Richland School District One

The 24,000 students here have all been on virtual schedules since schools began Aug. 31, but Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said the face-to-face transition began Oct. 12.

Under his plan, certain special education students will be put back into classrooms, with pre-kindergarten through second graders returning for one day of live instruction beginning the week of Oct. 19.

By Oct. 26, two-day hybrid schedules will be implemented for students across all grades.

“Our goal has been to move as quickly as possible to provide a face-to-face option for student learning while still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Witherspoon said in a letter to parents explaining the decision.

Sandy Brossard, the district’s chief of teaching and learning, said nearly 17,000 students opted for the phase-in model that will enable them to get back into schools.

Officials said public health data helped drive their decision, including a reduction in the two-week percent positive rate of new COVID-19 cases in the district from 19.8 percent the week of July 5 to 11.1 percent currently.

Richland School District Two

Superintendent Baron Davis said officials hope to see classrooms full again by Oct. 26. Like Richland One, the academic year launched on a phase-in approach that has kept all learning remote since Aug. 31.

We have been consistently and will consistently follow that science to make the best decisions. We must be prepared,” Richland County School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis said on Tuesday. “We have been preparing for this from the very beginning.”

The academic year launched Aug. 31 on a fully virtual plan for this district of 24,000, but students could be back behind desks by Oct. 26 if coronavirus transmission and incidence rates remain stable, district leaders said.

The district’s governing board has said changes to the academic year are considered operational decisions that fall to Davis under terms of his contract.

Under Davis’s plan, pre-kindergarten through fifth graders would return five days a week in “classroom communities” that keeps them clustered. Meals would be delivered to classrooms while face coverings and social distancing guidelines would be enforced.

“We have a workforce we need to take care of, and we also have students we need to take care. We will require that this is the method we insist takes place every day at our schools,” Davis said. “This is something we’re really serious about.”

Meanwhile, sixth through 12th graders would be split into groups that sends them to school in-person on two-day rotations, with Fridays being a remote learning day for all. Officials will host a COVID-19 dashboard on the district’s website expected to go live this week.

The district’s return date remains tentative and may change depending on the latest round of data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, officials said.

Nearly all Richland Two students live in six ZIP codes, and taken together they’ve seen COVID-19 incidence rates plummet by almost 10 percent between Aug. 31 and Sept. 27, while the two-week percent positive rate over that time has dropped from 19.6 percent to 11.6 percent.

Lexington-Richland School District 5

Students in the Lexington-Richland 5 school district began returning to their classrooms four days a week on Oct. 5, a month after schools here opened with a mix of in-person and online learning.

By Nov. 9, students of all grades whose parents chose to send them back to the classroom will be in school twice as much as they are now, though Superintendent Christina Melton gave no hint at a Sept. 28 school board meeting of when a full, five-day schedule might be possible and suggested it might not happen at all this school year.

“We continue to make adjustments based upon the information we hear from people giving us constructive feedback,” Melton said.

Under her plan, pre-kindergarten students through second graders can be in class for four days starting Oct. 5, followed two weeks later by third through sixth graders. Seventh through 12th graders won’t have that option until Nov. 9. On Wednesdays, every student will be learning remotely, while facilities are cleaned.

Melton’s decision on more days in the classroom was weeks in the making and came under a cloud of scrutiny from parents, who since the summer have protested on opposite sides of the issue — with some wanting to stay virtual until COVID-19 cases drop dramatically and others pushing for the ability to send their children to school full-time from the start.

“I want students back five days a week. I want teachers doing what they do best five days a week, but COVID-19 has changed what public education has been,” Melton said. “We have tried to be flexible and dynamic rather than to concede and lessen our expectations.”

Lexington School District One

About a quarter of this district’s 27,000 students are enrolled in a yearlong virtual learning academy, and district officials had hoped the rest, currently on a hybrid model, could resume full-time classes by Sept. 28.

But Superintendent Greg Little said a pre-October return wasn’t possible based on COVID-19 transmission rates and public sentiment that showed eroding support for the idea. The school year began Aug. 31.

“From the beginning, our goal has always been to maximize face-to-face learning. We don’t want to just open, we want to stay open, and that’s a goal that’s harder to have,” Little said.

Instead, Little proposed ramping up the existing hybrid schedule to four days of in-person learning for pre-kindergarten through second grade beginning Oct. 5, with a similar format for third, fourth and fifth graders targeted for Oct. 19. All meals will be delivered to classrooms as well, officials said.

Priority groups of middle and high school students may also start four days’ worth of classroom learning by then, such as those enrolled in special education programs, though the majority will remain on two-day hybrid schedules indefinitely as a safety precaution.

“Even one case of coronavirus causes a major disruption,” Little said.

Lexington County Districts Two, Three and Four

All three districts, which began classes between Aug. 17 and Sept. 8, opened with hybrid and fully virtual models, sending students into schools two days a week on staggered schedules so deep cleanings could take place before each cohort arrived.

But Lexington Three, which serves 2,000 students in the Batesburg-Leesville area, took an additional step in its plan, sending kindergarten through fifth graders back full-time from the first day.

Dawn Kujawa, a spokeswoman for Lexington Two, said planning has begun for a return to five-day, face-to-face learning, though the 9,000-student district remains on a hybrid and virtual model for now.

“This approach will allow us the time needed to safely adjust to more students in our buildings as well as continue to monitor COVID rates in the schools, district and county,” Kujawa said.