Airport officials explore runway expansion near Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA — Richland County is working to expand the runway at Columbia's general aviation airport, which advocates say would create safer landings and takeoffs while providing more of a buffer between the air traffic and nearby homes and businesses.

Expanding the runway at Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport in the city’s Rosewood neighborhood also would allow planes to travel farther distances without refueling.

An extension has been in an airport master plan since 2011 and would add more than 750 feet to the 5,000-foot runway. The expansion would be at the northwest end of the airport toward downtown Columbia.

Working out the details to reach construction could be tricky and time consuming.

Acquiring necessary property, both the physical lots on the ground and the airspace via aviation easements, could take years and cost millions of dollars.

Local officials are hoping the process can coincide with a new road planned for the Edisto Court neighborhood northwest of the airport as part of the county's penny tax projects, Columbia City Councilman Will Brennan said.

A consultant hired by Richland County is studying the airport and its operations to produce a report required by federal regulators to justify expanding the runway. Then the county will have to acquire the necessary private property and easements, and secure federal money needed to complete the work.

The process would include an environmental assessment as well as design and multiple construction phases.

"When we get hopefully the justification study completed, submitted and approved, we've still got a long way to go," airport director Chris Eversmann said.

The airport has about 25,000 flight operations each year. In addition to private pilots and corporate aircraft, the terminal is used by the University of South Carolina and Gamecocks football fans who fly in from all over the country to attend games at nearby Williams-Brice Stadium.

A pilot flying into the airport in January was killed when his plane crashed into a home several blocks away in Rosewood, which is located near downtown. The investigation is ongoing, but federal officials said in an initial report that the pilot had missed his approach in foggy conditions.

The airport is generally safe but the incident underscores the need to make the facility as safe as possible and to possibly consider an air traffic control tower at some point, said Bob Amundson, a longtime community advocate who lives in Rosewood not far from the proposed expansion.

The airfield is an economic driver for the area and improvements should be supported, he said.

"I want them to safely expand," Amundson said. "I think that a small airport is a key to economic success in cities the size of Columbia, where they don't necessarily need to or want to go into the larger Columbia (Metropolitan) airport."

Amundson was part of group to oppose plans by a developer to build 90 townhomes near the area the runway expansion is proposed. Columbia City Council rejected the project in late 2020.

If the regulatory steps fall into place and the runway project moves forward, planes could fly out of the terminal with heavier loads and more fuel that could eliminate the need for stopovers, county airport commission chairman John Parrish said.

Additional pavement will also allow pilots more time to stop, especially in wet conditions, such as landing in wet weather or needing to abort a takeoff after traveling close to 120 mph.

The FAA will decide whether the scope of the project is warranted.

“We’re not sure we’ll get anything,” said Parrish, a pilot for the University of South Carolina.

Ideally the runway would also be widened — the 75-foot wide path is half the width of the runway at the larger Columbia Metropolitan Airport. But the airport is constrained by railroad tracks on one side and the taxiway and hangars on the other, Parrish noted.

The expansion project would be paid for by an FAA program that would be 90 percent covered by federal funds, 5 percent from the county and 5 percent from the state.

"We would like very much for the project to move forward as expeditiously as it can, but that is very much going to be a team effort with our state and federal partners coming to the table and providing the funding," Eversmann said.