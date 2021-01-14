After US Supreme Court rejection, SC continues fight to block Planned Parenthood funding

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's effort to defund Planned Parenthood is not over, even after the U.S. Supreme Court in October rejected the state's request to reinstate its blockade of Medicaid money to the abortion provider.

Now, state officials are asking the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to take up the case, which has been tied up in the courts since Republican Gov. Henry McMaster first attempted to remove abortion providers from the state's Medicaid network in July 2018.

"We are deeply disappointed that the state is continuing to waste valuable time and resources defending a blatantly unconstitutional law, particularly as South Carolinians continue to grapple with the impact of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment," Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black wrote in an emailed statement. "The McMaster administration’s continued attempt to block Medicaid patients from accessing basic health care at Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is shameful."

A spokesman for McMaster referred questions to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Agency spokesman Jeff Leieritz said DHHS is filing the appeal because "the governor’s administration as a whole has taken the position that taxpayer funds in South Carolina should not be used to support abortion."

The courts have dealt McMaster's administration loss after loss as it has sought to block the flow of tax dollars to Planned Parenthood.

Most recently, in a Dec. 14 ruling, federal judge Mary Geiger Lewis permanently blocked the state from excluding Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid network.

The Medicaid payments in question don't fund abortions at Planned Parenthood's two South Carolina clinics. They pay for birth control, prenatal care and pelvic exams for poor South Carolinians. But McMaster and other abortion opponents see cutting off government funding to the clinics as a moral imperative.

The legal campaign has so far cost state taxpayers $64,000, according to DHHS. The agency has retained the Jolley Law Group, a Columbia-based firm with experience in health care law, to argue its case.

Court documents indicate Planned Parenthood, if victorious, will seek to have the state pay its legal fees, as well.