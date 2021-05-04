After judge rules Columbia gun edicts break state law, shootout erupts in Five Points

COLUMBIA — Gun-control rules enacted by the city of Columbia violate state law and are invalid, a Richland County judge has ruled.

Minutes after the ruling became public a gun fight was reported in Five Points with social media posts showing bullet holes in cars near Papa Jazz Record Shoppe and Andy's Deli on Greene Street.

No word was available immediately about injuries or arrests from Columbia Police, who reported finding property damage.

"The reality is we've got to do everything we can to keep guns out of the hands of folks that want to do harm to each other," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said after the city council received an update on the shootout during a meeting May 4.

The city plans to appeal the ruling that halts three gun-control ordinances. Benjamin, an attorney, renewed his pledge to argue the case himself before the state Supreme Court.

The order issued May 4 sided with S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, whose office sued the city after council passed rules barring the possession of firearms within 1,000 feet of a school, added "ghost guns" to city nuisance laws, and allowed police to confiscate guns from people who have extreme risk protection orders against them — commonly known as a "red flag" law.

Wilson argued the city rules violated state law that bars local governments from passing stricter gun rules than the state. He said the ordinances violate state laws that prevent local governments from confiscating fire arms unless during an arrest and enacting regulations on the transfer, ownership and possession of guns.

Judge Jocelyn Newman agreed in her order, a huge win for Wilson.

"State law means just that — the law of the entire state," Wilson said. "Therefore, the remedy for the city is to convince the Legislature to change the law, not to disregard it. This ruling now provides clear guidance to all local governments on future matters of gun regulation."

Benjamin said the ordinances are "lawful and constitutional."

"I find it somewhat offensive and insulting that the people of Columbia were not offered the opportunity to make its case in court," Benjamin said. "We don’t need more access to guns for wrongdoers in South Carolina. We need less."

Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, one of three announced candidates running to succeed Benjamin as mayor, agreed with the current mayor.

"It is kind of disappointing once again that the judicial system is really affecting our need to protect our citizens," he said. "We were in the right."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.