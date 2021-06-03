After historically violent year in SC, Midlands police ask public for help

COLUMBIA — With South Carolina logging its highest annual murder rate since 1960 and other violent crimes also spiking, Midlands law enforcement leaders are fearful the trend will continue unless communities work with police.

“They need to partner with us to help us try and solve this," Irmo Police Chief Courtney Dennis said June 3.

"Having our churches more involved with our youth, having our community centers more engaged with our youth, giving them more activities that they can be a part of, instead of being part of the street,” he said.

Dennis' remarks followed a rare news conference hosted by S.C. Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, who said the 571 homicides recorded across the state in 2020 was 25 percent higher than the 457 in 2019.

“It’s just tragic. That’s not the way that you’re supposed to end your life, and so many families are having to endure that every single day,” Keel said. “And it’s in every neighborhood. People are losing children every day and it needs to stop.”

A county-by-county breakdown of 2020 crime rates is expected to be released this summer.

Keel’s remarks came a day after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrests of two 17-year-olds in the May 27 shooting death of John Carlisle Kelly, an 18-year-old A.C. Flora student who became the county’s 14th homicide victim.

Lott didn’t attend the June 3 news conference, but made a plea of his own in calling for an end to the gun violence that left 54 people shot in Richland County since the start of 2021.

“Let’s just stop talking and do some work,” Lott said. “We take hundreds of guns off the street, that's not going to stop the problem. “We've got to change the mindset of people.”

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said of the 10 homicides that already have occurred in the capital city this year, seven were from gunshots. The average age of the victims is 21.

“We often talk about the availability of firearms falling into young adults’ hands, and young adults making poor decisions, having no value for the sanctity of life, you know, pulling the trigger and not thinking about the consequences,” he said.

Richland County law enforcement officials are taking part in a series of roundtable discussions led by 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson with the hope of strengthening and improving public trust around policing.

Dennis said in Irmo — a town of 12,000 about 12 miles outside Columbia — authorities work to show the human side of police officers, whether through program such as “Shop with a Cop” or taking part in local parades.

“What really concerns me are the young adults that are being involved in such violent crimes. We’ve got find a way to attract our young adults to get involved in more positive things,” Dennis said.

Violent crime in the town of Lexington also is on the rise. Two homicides took place there in 2020, police Chief Terrence Green said.

“We’re seeing a society with access to guns. I’m for guns and all that, but we’ve got the wrong individuals with guns,” he said. “We have people who have been bonded out, who have murdered” with firearm access.

“We haven’t seen an uptick like everybody else has seen. We know we’re not immune to it, and it’s on the horizon,” Green said.