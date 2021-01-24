After fatal plane crash, Columbia neighborhood worries again about nearby airport

COLUMBIA — On a sunny afternoon a week after an airplane crash broke the stillness on a quiet street in the Rosewood neighborhood, the buzz of small aircraft could be heard above the whir of power saws and backpack blowers.

Rebecca Munnerlyn's brick bungalow on Kennedy Street is in the hands of emergency cleanup contractors hired by her insurers after the plane trying to land at nearby Jim Hamilton-LB Owens Airport glanced off her roof before exploding in the backyard just beyond her wooden deck in the unusually dense fog of Jan. 13.

Munnerlyn was home at the time, at her dining room table preparing for her workday 10 feet from where her recently renovated kitchen collapsed upon the plane's impact.

She said she's fortunate the plane didn't lodge in her roof, where she feels the ensuing explosion would have killed her along with the pilot who died in the crash. She notes the young families that have recently moved in on the street — a children's playset is visible above a nearby fence line and a basketball hoop is waiting for a game across from Munnerlyn's house.

A week after the crash that claimed the life of experienced Greenville pilot Farhad Rostampour, residents and local officials called the incident stunning and one that highlights the challenges of having hundreds of homes with thousands of of residents nestled next to the general aviation airport that sees 25,000 flights each year.

Residents in Rosewood, a densely populated neighborhood near the University of South Carolina's football stadium, say the airport is a constant presence, with planes close overhead as they land and take off. They appreciate the relationship that brings well-heeled visitors to the capital city for football games. The airport, in recent years, has experienced trendy new development like Hunter-Gatherer brewery at Curtiss-Wright Hangar and nearby City Roots, an urban farm on Airport Boulevard.

While the National Traffic Safety Board investigates the crash, neighbors and city leaders wrestle with how to balance development of the airport and in the neighborhood.

Munnerlyn was among the residents to speak out when a developer wanted to rezone a property on South Edisto Avenue in order to build 90 townhomes near the airport runway. Airport officials opposed the plan in part because it would conflict with the long-considered expansion of the runway.

Columbia City Council voted against the proposal last fall.

There's already been some new business activity in the same area with a ladder manufacturer moving in, City Councilman Will Brennan said, and the property will likely be used to create a safety buffer or extend the runway. The recent zoning debate and last week's fatal crash have brought the issue of land use in the area to the forefront as the city considers adopting new zoning maps, he said.

"There's got to be a balance of safety and economic development pursuits," Brennan said. "It kind of brings it full circle that this is a priority for us to always be thinking about."

The airport opened in 1930 as Municipal Airport Owens Field. During the 1980s the intersecting runways were reconfigured to a single runway to avoid the growing neighborhoods to the north. Neighbors remember the air shows once held at Owens Field, and the prospect of one of the stunt planes or vintage aircraft coming down was more of a concern than every-day air traffic.

Incidents at the Richland County-operated airport in recent decades have been mostly minor, with Federal Aviation Administration data showing reports of hard landings or issues during takeoff that are limited to the proximity of the runways.

Local officials said results of a federal investigation of this month's crash will offer more insight into how an aviator who flew around the world ended up over the neighborhood and what, if any, changes should be considered for safety.

"I think this is exceedingly rare, exceedingly rare," said Joel McCreary, a neighborhood representative on the county's airport commission. "I believe the majority of accidents I know of in the history of (the airport) ... they have been almost always in line with airport operations on that runway axis."

Air-traffic patterns on takeoff and landing are directed away from the neighborhoods to the north out of consideration of the noise probably more than the risk of a mishap. When planes have occasionally buzzed over her house, Munnerlyn said she glances up in minor annoyance knowing they should be elsewhere but not so much worried that one will crash.

The brick bungalows like Munnerlyn's on Kennedy Street were built in the mid-1940s by the same developer, she said. Munnerlyn first rented her home when she moved to the neighborhood 20 years ago and after buying it decided to sacrifice one of the three bedrooms in favor of an expanded kitchen. As part of the 2014 renovation, she replaced ceilings and windows in addition to updating the kitchen.

She was preparing for another phase of work on the outside of the home when the crash caved her roof. Now everything will have to be reworked, but Munnerlyn has no hesitation about returning to her home a few blocks from the airport.

For Rosewood residents accustomed to the nearby railroad line and activity from Fort Jackson, the traffic from Owens Field is part of the charm.

"Mostly I think I, and the people who live here, think of it as a good thing," Munnerlyn said from the sidewalk in front of her home Wednesday. "And there's nothing I would change about that. And there's nothing that would give me pause to move back into my home when it's fixed up again."