After Columbia extended a COVID mask requirement, an order from the governor shot it down

COLUMBIA — Just after Columbia officials decided to keep requiring masks into June, a governor's order nullified the local mandate.
Columbia City Council voted May 11 to continue requiring masks through June 5 to match Richland County's timeline in an effort to avoid confusion.
But the city's requirement was halted by Gov. Henry McMaster's order the evening of May 11 that local mask requirements based at least in part on his state of emergency declarations from March 2020 are no longer valid.
McMaster has consistently pushed an end to mask requirements in businesses, schools and public buildings and the recent order was another step.
Slightly more than one in three of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated, the same rate as Richland County, according to state health data.
Benjamin said during the council meeting the area should strive for federal goals of reaching 70 percent or 80 percent of the population vaccinated.
After learning of McMaster's order, Benjamin said the state's second-largest city had no plans to draft new language to keep the mask requirements in Columbia.
"We recognize the governor’s authority, even at times in the past when we've disagreed with him," Benjamin said. "We are going to focus intensively on our vaccination initiatives and making sure people have equal access to the vaccine immediately."
Columbia City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, who is running for mayor, was the only council member to vote against the mask extension, saying he supported the vaccination effort but felt it was time to let the mask rule lapse.
Richland County Council Chairman Paul Livingston said he had not seen the governor's order and didn't immediately know what council might do.
The city of West Columbia allowed its mask requirement to expire on May 1, a city spokesperson said. The city of Cayce extended its mask ordinance May 4 based on input from local and state health officials, school leaders and business owners, Cayce spokeswoman Ashley Hunter said.
In supporting a few more weeks of mask wearing, Benjamin said council members wanted time for more young people to be vaccinated as 12- to 15-year-olds become eligible for shots.
Also as part of the council's decision May 11, the body will return to meeting in person at City Hall in late July after having been meeting virtually by video for more than a year.
Columbia has had a mask ordinance in place since June 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to surge. Violating the rule was a civil infraction with a penalty of $100, which city leaders raised from $25 in late 2020.
City policymakers considered and later dismissed stiffer penalties for repeat offenders early in 2021 related to businesses in the Five Points area they felt weren't adequately complying.