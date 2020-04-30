Added 839 area code brings change to dialing for much of South Carolina

COLUMBIA — Change is coming to the 803.
A new area code, 839, is being added to the central swath of the state served by the 803 area code, which includes Columbia, Sumter and Aiken.
As of May 26, new phone numbers issued in that area will start to include the 839 area code.
Without the change, the 803 area code was set to run out of available numbers by the end of 2020, according to the S.C. Public Service Commission. The overlay plan is similar to the addition of 854 to the 843 area code, which serves the coast and much of the Pee Dee.
The change means that local calls or texts in the area that has been served by the 803 code have to be dialed differently.
As of April 25, all calls in the area n needed to start with an area code, which was not required before. Local calls will still be billed as such, however, and not as long-distance calls despite the addition of an area code.
Calls to 911 emergency services and such information lines as 311 still do not need an area code, according to the commission.
No current phone numbers will be changed because of the added area code, but devices that dial automatically might need a programming change to include an area code, the commission noted in its statement.
The change gives South Carolina five area codes: 864 in the Upstate; 803 and 839 in the Midlands; and 843 and 854 along the coast.
When area codes first were added to dialing in the 1940s, the entire state was considered in the 803 area code.
At that time, Florida also started out with one area code (305). Now it has 18 area codes.