Across SC, theft of this pricey car part is on the rise. But it can be prevented, police say.

COLUMBIA — In early November, Gabe Foust watched in fury and desperation surveillance camera footage from his Summerville auto repair shop that showed several people cutting catalytic converters off customers’ vehicles.

The thieves would make off with 17 of them, a haul worth $35,000 to install in cars that likely would only net them a few hundred dollars each as scrap.

“They were back there for two hours, just cutting converters off cars. The last six months has been a Wild West show,” said Foust, owner of A+ Auto Service. “I mean, just crazy.”

The incident highlights a rapidly growing problem across South Carolina, as the valuable emission control devices are being swiped at eyebrow-raising rates from metropolitan areas to sleepy rural towns. Recent arrests have been made in the populated Lake Murray corridor of Lexington County and in tiny Saint George, government seat of Dorchester County.

Catalytic converters are prized for the metals used to make them including palladium, palladium and rhodium — all lighter and more effective at removing toxic chemicals from a vehicle’s exhaust system.

“They can be sold to scrap dealers anywhere from $20 to $240. At the highest price point for precious metals, a catalytic converter that came from a diesel vehicle may have garnered a black market price of around $640,” the National Insurance Crime Bureau says.

Designed to detoxify gases and pollutants from exhaust systems, converters are located near engine blocks or exhaust manifolds since they require temperatures of 800 degrees to function properly.

Palmetto State law enforcement agencies have been dealing with the problem in recent months.

On Jan. 19, a traffic stop near Lake Murray in Lexington County led to the arrest of three people found to have been in possession of saw blades and nearly a dozen catalytic converters. Between July and December of last year, Lexington County sheriff’s deputies responded to 144 such thefts, nearly triple over the same time span in 2019.

In early December, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reported a rash of 25 device thefts from vehicles parked at car dealerships, according to a Dec. 4 Times and Democrat article.

Greenville County authorities released surveillance photos on Jan. 2 of two people wanted in connection with a string of thefts from vehicles on a Landrum property.

Two dozen have taken from Dorchester County vehicles since Aug. 1.

And just this week, police in St. George, a town of 2,000, arrested two people who had eight catalytic converters in their possession.

“A lot of businesses have been interrupted and their vehicles have been tampered with, and it’s caused a lot of problems for our business owners within St. George,” Chief Brett Camp said.

The converters, which can cost more than $2,000 to replace, can be sawed off within minutes, are typically taken from vehicles in public spaces or large lots under cover of darkness, because of the noise produced by cutting tools.

While not a new crime — the National Insurance Crime Bureau reports 23,394 catalytic converters were stolen coast to coast between 2008 and 2015 — it’s one that ebbs and flows. But the thefts seems to be peaking, law enforcement officials said.

After the spike in thefts in Lexington County, the sheriff's office recently launched an educational campaign, alerting people to the issue and offering ways they can protect their vehicles such as parking in areas with good lighting, etching a vehicle identification number onto the converter or replacing existing ones with models that need to be bolted to vehicles.

“It’s so random, there's really nothing we can pinpoint in terms of a particular part of the county or a particular day, so we're still trying to do work to see if we can find any sort of data point that indicates a pattern,” Capt. Adam Myrick, a Lexington Sheriff's department spokesman, said.

With a week left in the month, the Columbia Police Department has already responded to eight reports of catalytic converter thefts since New Year's Day. That’s a high enough figure to have municipal and county authorities concerned.

“We have seen a number of catalytic converter thefts from cars that became disabled along the roadway, particularly interstates,” said Stan Smith, chief of the Richland County Sheriff Department’s criminal investigations division. “I would suggest getting a disabled car towed ASAP to avoid it becoming a target.”

A 2011 bill tightened restrictions on the sale of catalytic converters to scrap yards, allowing only licensed retailers or wholesalers to sell them and require metals recyclers to keep detailed records including a copy of the seller’s name and address along with a photograph or thumbprint.

Since the law was adopted, officials say thieves get money for their converters by fencing them through licensed independent buyers who pay pennies on the dollar and then sell them in bulk to metal recyclers for a profit.

But hundreds of scrap yards around South Carolina have implemented strict acquisition policies to ensure stolen parts aren’t part of their inventories, an industry spokesman says.

“Groups associated with us wouldn’t buy these catalytic converters, for obvious reasons,” said Jimbo Pratt, executive director of the South Carolina Recyclers and Dismantlers Association. “We make sure it’s not a problem. We check every vehicle that comes in.”

Once removed from a car, it won’t take long for drivers to find out about the missing part.

“You’re going to know when you crank it up. It’s going to sound like a NASCAR race car," Myrick said. "It’s going to be very loud. It’s not going to run as smoothly as it normally does."