Acclaimed journalist donates trove of Civil Rights era materials to USC

COLUMBIA — He’s not a South Carolina native son, but Steve Crump’s life has been defined by some of The Palmetto State’s most consequential narratives.

The veteran filmmaker and 2020 Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame inductee is donating a trove of research materials to the University of South Carolina’s Libraries, hoping the decades of work he’s done probing the wounds of racism inside the state will inform future generations of scholars.

“A broader sense of knowledge. A sense of empowerment and maybe a level of validation behind the voices in many regards that have been disenfranchised,” is what Crump told The Post and Courier he hopes comes out of the gesture.

Crump, 64 and a longtime reporter at WBTV in Charlotte, said contributing to the school’s archives was also a tribute to his wife Cathy, of Sumter, a USC graduate. He spoke about the donation and his career on Feb. 16 with WIS anchor Judi Gatson during a virtual seminar hosted by USC’s Center for Civil Rights History and Research.

Included in the cache are interviews and film, which the center plans to use in “Justice for All,” a digital exhibit chronicling the state’s role in the American Civil Rights movement.

"Before you have reconciliation, you've got to have truth. And truth comes in the storytelling," Crump said during the seminar.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Crump attended Eastern Kentucky University and got his first job at WSAV in Savannah, Georgia. That brought him into South Carolina’s Lowcountry for stories in communities such as Beaufort, Hardeeville and Hilton Head.

A filmmaker as well, Crump in 2018 produced “Orangeburg: 50 Years Later,” a retrospective of the Feb. 8, 1968 confrontation at South Carolina State University where three Black men were killed by police after trying to integrate a bowling alley.

He’s also told the story of Sarah Mae Flemming, a Eastover woman who in June 1954 took the only empty seat on a Columbia bus as she headed to work. Challenged by the driver for sitting in the vehicle’s whites only section, he punched Flemming and ordered her out the rear door.

Seventeen months later, a similar humiliation led Rosa Parks and civil rights organizers to create the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Slices of South Carolina history, Crump said he's discovered, that remain largely unknown in the very places they occurred may be better contextualized through his collection.

“I think that’s what I find amazing. Even in terms of the curriculum in the state of South Carolina, that those kind of moments are not necessarily common knowledge, where you have an Orangeburg Massacre,” Crump said. “No pun intended, it’s almost like an educational blackout.”

Crump also covered the 2015 Mother Emanuel massacre and its aftermath, including the decision by lawmakers to remove a Confederate flag from the S.C. Statehouse grounds.

Charleston has figured into his career prominently as well. He flew out of the city in 1993 to cover troop movements in Somalia — and was struck by the symbolism of a Black man headed to Africa from a place that helped drive the U.S. slave trade for hundreds of years.

“When you look at so many of the people that came in through places like Sullivan’s Island and the like and I’m kind of like reversing the tide, that weighs kind of heavy on you when you have that perspective,” Crump said.

And in 2016 while on assignment covering Hurricane Matthew, Crump was confronted by a man who hurled racial slurs at him along Broad Street, including the N-word, and filming it.

Crump and his cameraman ended up filming the exchange with 22-year-old Brian Eybers, bringing him national and global attention.

Eybers eventually apologized and the men shook hands, but Crump imagined a different outcome, he told The Post and Courier. Eybers died a few months after the incident.

“What I really, really wanted was I hoped for us to go to church together at Mother Emanuel,” Crump said.