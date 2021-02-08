6-year-old Faye Swetlik's killing haunts SC community year later: 'We all want closure'

CAYCE — Outside the Churchill Heights home of Darlene Rollison, a pink light has shone day and night since the body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was found in the woods behind her home.

Pink and purple were the first grader's favorite colors.

The glowing beacon serves as a reminder of the slaying that shook the small town about 5 miles west of downtown Columbia and gripped the nation in early 2020. It's also a monument of the hold the tragedy has on the neighborhood near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, as police have named who they believe killed Faye, but in an unprecedented year full of pandemic and civil unrest, have yet to close the case.

"The loss of Faye was a shock to all of us because Cayce is a very safe community," the city's director of public safety, Byron Snellgrove, said last week.

It was the late afternoon of Feb. 10, 2020, when the bubbly redhead with a penchant for rainbows and fairy princesses went missing while playing in her front yard. Snellgrove called the search for her “one of the largest operations of its kind in the history of South Carolina,” with over 300 local, state and federal law enforcement officers combing the neighborhood's 280 homes, along with pools, creeks, sheds, manholes, playgrounds and woods over a 65-hour period.

It was a polka-dot boot and a soup ladle with fresh dirt discovered in the accused man's trash can three days after Faye went missing that broke the case. Faye had been wearing those boots when she was taken. Snellgrove, on a hunch, entered the woods behind her home with a search crew and found her body.

The coroner would determine the girl died of asphyxiation only a few hours after she was abducted. Authorities said her death came at the hands of Coty Taylor, a 30-year-old neighbor from one street over who committed suicide after burying her body.

"This was just not an investigation or a case for us," Snellgrove said. "The memory of finding the small body of Faye Marie Swetlick in a shallow grave on the morning of Feb. 13 will never ever leave me."

A pencil drawing of a beaming Faye hangs in his office, a fulfillment of his promise to the family to never forget her.

In the days and months after her death, condolences poured in to Faye's parents, Selena Collins and Chad Swetlick, from people across South Carolina, across the nation — Florida, Texas, California, Montana, Missouri, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia — and even across the world — Canada and Great Britain.

"I received a lot of letters," Collins said last week. "I sat down and read every letter, note, anything that came our way."

A former neighbor, Wanda Bellamy, wrote in an online memorial about Faye coming to her home to play with her cats and offered up prayers for the family.

"I was so shocked when I learned who this missing little girl was — that little girl playing in the rain puddle was my memory of her — she had grown so much in the year or so I had not seen her. They do that — time slips by so quickly," Bellamy said.

Though she no longer lives in Cayce, people still come up to Collins in the store and hug her.

"Sometimes it’s an awful lot, but it’s wonderful all the same," she said.

Swetlick said one woman sent him photos of a shrine to his daughter she had created at her house. Neon-bright benches were installed at a nearby park and Faye's school in her memory.

And brightly painted rocks can still be seen around town, small reminders of the young girl gone too soon.

"Knowing that it has touched so many people who are willing to be supportive of complete strangers means a lot," Swetlik said.

Snellgrove said finding Faye brought closure, but not everyone in Churchill Heights has been able to get it.

“It’s still fresh,” said Jen Spears, whose family lives half a block away from Faye's home.

Spears said the Churchill Heights neighborhood feels quieter. Kids living across the street used to play outside daily; now she rarely sees them.

"There’s a kind of heaviness when you pull in here now," she said, a distant look in her eye and her pet chihuahua Cinnamon swaddled in her jacket despite the balminess of a rainy January evening.

Spears knew Faye and her mother. Their mutual love of little dogs brought them together. The two met while Spears was out walking her pack of canines — a dachshund, two pit bulls and three Chihuahuas

Before, as she would drive down the street, Spears said she would see Faye playing in the yard.

She'd also see the home of Taylor, a former co-worker at a chicken restaurant whom she considered a good friend.

Spears still struggles to reconcile the mild-mannered man, shy until he got to know you, who gave cookies to the kids that came into the restaurant where they worked, who laughed and joked with her own daughter and who fainted at the sight of blood.

“When you get to know someone, you get to know their heart pretty well,” she said, expressing doubt that her friend was capable of the crime he's been accused.

Taylor, who had no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement, killed himself by slicing his neck, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

"I honestly think they need to look deeper," Spears said.

She's not the only one who wonders. Police declared Taylor the sole perpetrator, but without closing the investigation, questions have been left to linger.

Police say DNA confirmed Taylor had committed the crime but have not shard publicly what that DNA evidence included.

Authorities also say they spoke with Taylor and searched his home the afternoon before Faye's body was found. Nothing alerted them to his involvement at that time. But police have not publicized what was said during the interview or where Taylor told them he had been in the prior three days.

Police said they have video evidence showing Taylor acting suspiciously but have not disclosed his activities.

“There’s still some evidence that’s out there that we have not received reports on that’s still being looked at. Once we receive that, we’ll close the case," Snellgrove said. “I don’t think that there is anything out there that is going to change any opinion that we have on the case or any outcome.”

The FBI office in Columbia confirmed that it still has items that need to be returned to Cayce police.

"We all want closure because we don’t know what happened," Spears said. "I don’t think things will get better until then."

Jason Londino, who moved into the neighborhood three months ago, remembers being outraged upon hearing of Faye's kidnapping and death. He said he likes living in Churchill Heights, taking his own fourth grader to ride bikes in the nearby parks, but he won't let his son ride out of his sight.

"I think about her a lot," another neighbor, Monica Buol, said of Faye.

Buol, who has lived in Churchill Heights with her husband Allen for 26 years, has a 4-year-old granddaughter and worried about her safety in the days following the abduction. But the two believe police handled the investigation well and are satisfied with the results.

Greg Fleeman, who lived in the neighborhood for 18 years, always thought it was odd that police declined to say much about Taylor when they announced the discovery of the bodies, but doesn't worry over safety.

"It's the kind of stuff you see on the news but doesn’t happen in your home town," Greg Fleeman's son Zachary said.

The FBI expects to complete the final reports this summer, which would make it roughly 18 months since Faye stepped off the bus from Springdale Elementary, walked the short distance with her mother to their apartment and was last seen at 3:45 p.m.

Zachary Fleeman said the crime is branded in his mind. He's now grown but used to play in those same woods behind Faye's home as a kid, as well as in a nearby creek.

"I don't think it's ever going to go away," he said.