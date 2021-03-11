5 shot, 1 dead outside Columbia motorcycle shop, authorities investigating

COLUMBIA — Five people were shot and one of them killed outside a Columbia motorcycle shop off a busy thoroughfare north of downtown, authorities said March 11.
Deputies were called around 4 p.m. to Capital City Cycles, 7810 Two Notch Road, for multiple reports of shots fired, said. Sgt. Brittany Hart, a Richland County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.
"When they arrived, they found five people who had been shot," Hart said. "One of those was deceased."
Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing danger to the community, she said. No suspects were immediately taken into custody, and no motive was released.
The four surviving victims were transported to a hospital, Hart said. Their conditions were not available.
Hours after the shooting, investigators were still piecing together what led to the outburst of violence.