top story

4-year-old girl dies in fall at Columbia hotel

COLUMBIA — The death of a 4-year-old child who fell over the railing of a Columbia hotel on Saturday is being investigated by city police and the Richland County Coroner's Office, officials said Feb. 22.

Maiya Caughman fell to her death from a fourth floor balcony at an Embassy Suites hotel off Stoneridge Drive near Interstate 126 and Greystone Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 20, Jeffrey Lampkin, a spokesman for Coroner Naida Rutherford, told The Post and Courier.

Columbia police are aiding in the investigation, but officials don't suspect foul play.

"It looks like at this point this is just a tragic accident at this point," Columbia Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The Post and Courier Feb. 22.

Rutherford said her office wants to speak with any guests who may have witnessed the fall. They're asked to call (803) 576-1799.

"No detail is too small," Rutherford said in a statement.

