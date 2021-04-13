3 Richland County women charged with stealing $700,000 in TV and internet services

COLUMBIA — Three Richland County women face felony charges in a scheme state authorities say bilked a cable company of more than $700,000 in services and equipment.

Bria Watts, 28, Asia McCrory, 29, and Courtney Smith, 32, were each charged by the State Law Enforcement Division with computer crimes.

State investigators accused the women of creating fake customer accounts with Charter Communications, an internet, phone and television service provider operating as Spectrum, and using the accounts to get unspecified equipment and services worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, a news release on April 12 and arrest documents said.

Investigators allege the women worked together to create hundreds of bogus accounts from 2018 to 2020 to receive the company's premium services and associated equipment, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said. They are accused of selling the services and equipment to other people, he said.

Charter would ultimately cut off services for lack of payment, but the equipment wasn't returned, Crosby said.

According to arrest warrants provided by SLED, Watts is alleged to have given the company false personal and payment information over a period from June 2018 until June 2020 and used the fake information for services worth almost $600,000 during that time.

Authorities accused Smith of taking of $128,965 worth in services, and McCrory of swiping $22,564 worth in services from June 2018 to December 2019.

The charges are each felonies punishable by a fine of up to $50,000 and up to five years in prison, according to state law.

McCrory was charged in March and has been free without bond, online Lexington County court records show. She doesn't have an attorney listed on the records.

Watts was arrested April 9 and released the same day with no bond, records show. She also does not have an attorney listed.

Smith was arrested March 2 and was freed with no bond the same day, court records show. Smith's attorney, John Shupper, declined to comment when reached April 12, citing the pending case.