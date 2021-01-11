3 killed in northwest Columbia shooting Sunday, authorities say

COLUMBIA — Three men are dead after a shooting in northwest Columbia on Sunday, authorities said.

Richland County officers found two men dead with gunshot wounds to the body after a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a Richland County Sheriff's Department statement said. A third man who had been shot died at the hospital, the release said.

The area the shooting was reported is between Broad River Road and Interstate 26 near the intersection of Interstate 20.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com.

No other information was immediately available from authorities. A phone message for a sheriff's department spokesperson wasn't immediately returned Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.