You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

3 killed in northwest Columbia shooting Sunday, authorities say

Lott (copy) (copy)

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is shown in this file photo. File/Alex Sanz/AP

COLUMBIA — Three men are dead after a shooting in northwest Columbia on Sunday, authorities said.

Richland County officers found two men dead with gunshot wounds to the body after a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a Richland County Sheriff's Department statement said. A third man who had been shot died at the hospital, the release said.

The area the shooting was reported is between Broad River Road and Interstate 26 near the intersection of Interstate 20.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com.

No other information was immediately available from authorities. A phone message for a sheriff's department spokesperson wasn't immediately returned Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reach Stephen Fastenau at 803-365-3235. Follow him on Twitter @StephenFastenau.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News