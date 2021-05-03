3 charged with murder, kidnapping in shooting death of Columbia girl

COLUMBIA — Three people face murder and kidnapping charges in the shooting death of a Columbia girl who was missing for weeks in April.

Sanaa Amenhotep, 15, was found shot to death in a field in Lexington County on April 28. She had been missing from her northeast Columbia home since April 5.

Treveon Nelson, 18 of Cayce, and two minors have been charged with murder, kidnapping and related charges in the girl's death, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said. The agency didn't release the name of the minors — a male and female — because they are younger than 18.

Nelson was arrested April 30 and is being held without bond at Lexington County Detention Center. He also faces charges from the Springdale Police Department of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and felony assault related to an April 25 incident, a Lexington County Sheriff's release said. Both of the minors are in custody, the agency said.

Lexington County Sheriff called the case "a complex and multilayered investigation" involving multiple jurisdictions.

“The suspects knew Sanaa and they all know each other,” Koon said in the release. “We’re glad we have all three of them in custody and charged after a lot of interviews, an extensive search and invaluable help from other agencies.”

The agency said Nelson and the two minors lured Sanaa from her home April 5 and held her in a stolen car before she was shot in a field off of Rish Road in Leesville the same night. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Sanaa probably went willingly at first but that she was ultimately held against her will.

Nelson was also arrested in March and charged by Cayce Police with misdemeanor domestic violence and by West Columbia Police with unlawfully carrying a handgun, Lexington County court records show. He was freed on his own recognizance on both charges March 24, according to court records.

A memorial service for Sanaa was planned at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood on May 3.

This is a developing story.