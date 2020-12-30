250 Lexington nursing home residents, staff vaccinated against COVID-19

LEXINGTON — Married for 54 years, the Schafers have done most everything together, until COVID-19 hit.

So when they learned a coronavirus vaccine was coming to Wellmore of Lexington, where Nora Schafer moved last year, the couple jointly agreed she should receive it immediately.

As she sat quietly waiting, her husband Ulli Schafer helped her out of her sweater so she could get her shot. He will get his own vaccine as soon as he can in the state's next eligibility phase.

Wellmore of Lexington partnered with CVS Health to give 250 shots Wednesday, the first of several days to eventually vaccinate all 350 employees and patients at the complex that provides various levels of care, including assisted living and skilled nursing.

It is among the Midlands' first long-term care facilities to receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which requires a second shot in 28 days. Those unable to get a first dose Wednesday can sign up for the next round Jan. 27.

"Just a prick. I've had much worse than that," Nora Schafer, 84, said after the needle was withdrawn and the bandage placed.

Executive Director Crystal Butcher said the center has been fortunate to largely keep the virus at bay among its nearly 200 residents.

Wellmore of Lexington has reported that seven residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first confirmed in South Carolina in March. One of them died. Eleven employees have tested positive, according to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"The pandemic is far from over outside of Wellmore, but for our residents and staff, the end is finally near," Butcher said.

Asked to describe the last nine months since the pandemic locked down nursing and assisted-living homes statewide, Ulli Schafer summed it up in one word: "Terrible."

He and his wife first met more than a half century ago at a party in his home country of Germany. Their separation caused by the coronavirus this year has been the longest they'd ever been apart.

"It's been pretty hard because, until the last two months, I hadn't seen her except for on Face Time," said Ulli Schafer, who's been given an exception for limited visitation since October and was by his wife's side Wednesday.

The pandemic has also kept her from seeing their son, who has special needs.

Ulli Schafer, who lives at their home nearby in Lexington, said the visitation restrictions can be hard to understand, but he recognizes the importance of keeping his wife and others safe.

The death rate among long-term care residents who come down with the virus — 18.7 percent — far exceeds the 1.7 percent in the general population. Almost one third of the 5,250 South Carolinians who died with COVID-19 since March lived in extended-care homes, according to DHEC.

On Monday, the state received its first shipment of Moderna's vaccine, 84,500 doses. More shipments are expected weekly. Under a federal agreement, CVS and Walgreens pharmacists are going to nursing homes to vaccinate their residents and employees.

A 71-year-old resident at the Patewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in east Greenville was the first person Monday to receive the vaccine at a long-term care facility in the state.

The next day, at Bishop Gadsden retirement community on James Island, staff applauded and whooped as the first dose was administered. The facility, home to about 500 residents and 425 employees, vaccinated 190 people and has a second event scheduled for Jan. 5.

The very first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in South Carolina on Dec. 14 to front-line health care workers in the state's hospitals. By Tuesday, the state had received more than 112,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine, which, unlike Moderna's, requires ultra-cold storage.

Combining the two vaccines, the state was approaching 200,000 total doses received, on the low end of the 200,000 to 300,000 that had been expected by New Year's Day.

Griffin Burgess, a director at Wellmore of Lexington, said he felt fortunate to be able to receive one of these early vaccines.

"It's the first step of putting 2020 behind us and hopefully getting past this pandemic," he said.