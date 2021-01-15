2 Midlands school districts to resume in-person learning Jan. 19

COLUMBIA — Students in a pair of Midlands school districts will head back into classrooms starting Tuesday, administrators said this week.

Following an emergency board meeting where trustees were split on the idea of returning to in-person learning as COVID-19 cases continue to mount, Richland School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis said the 27,000-student district will resume face-to-face operations Jan. 19.

That means middle and high school students will return to classrooms two days a week, while pre-kindergarten through fifth graders are behind desks for 4 ½ days.

In a letter to parents, Davis said his decision was based on evidence that disease spread within schools over the past two months has been minimal, and adequate staffing exists to resume classroom teaching.

“The fact that we have some employees who will return to work fearful due to COVID-19 weighs heavy on my heart. Because we did not delay the start of in-person instruction does not mean we are not acknowledging the concerns. In fact, a lot of our deliberation focused on making sure we are doing all we can to keep our schools among the safest places to be right now,” Davis said.

Officials have created thresholds that if met, would send individual schools or classrooms into virtual learning formats.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Service, COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers won’t start until at least late winter. Because of that unclear timeline, Davis said the district couldn’t rely on that when determining when schools should open again.

Operational changes at schools falls under the purview of Davis and not board members, but all of them said this week they’d support the superintendent’s decision.

Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 51 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district. If classes were to resume today, 38 employees would be under quarantine protocols, including 15 teachers.

“There's a gap between parents who are able to provide childcare and are faced with a decision on staying with their children or going to work,” Richland Two trustee Lashonda McFadden said. “Everybody is afraid of COVID, not just the teachers, but we've got to step up and do what we can the best we can.”

Richland School District One remains fully virtual at least through Jan. 29.

Meanwhile, Lexington School District Two is preparing to send students back next week as well, on a full-time basis. Prior to the winter recess, students there were on a five-day in-person schedule, but officials implemented a districtwide virtual learning protocol for the first two weeks of January in a bid to keep new coronavirus cases out of facilities.