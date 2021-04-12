2 Columbia mayoral candidates report more than $100K fundraising haul out of the gate

COLUMBIA — The money is pouring into a wide-open Columbia mayoral race in the early going.

The two Columbia City Council members seeking to succeed Mayor Steve Benjamin — Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann — each raised more than $100,000 during the first quarter, according to quarterly campaign filings submitted over the weekend.

Rickenmann reported $120,780 in donations during the first three months of 2021, while Devine raised $125,121. Devine also loaned her campaign $8,500, her filing shows.

"I’m excited because if you look at the donors, we have a great diversity of donors — from a five-dollar donor student to retirees and corporations and business people," Devine said. "We have donors from every district in the city."

Former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson gathered $36,881 for the mayor's race.

Johnson's initial filing in February showed more than 50 donors in outpacing his opponents early. But it's clear with the first quarter numbers that the council members fundraising machines were still getting warmed up.

Johnson said the early totals aren't surprising and indicative of the longtime council members established support. He noted his endorsement from two of his opponents' colleagues on council — Sam Davis and Ed McDowell — and that his campaign is releasing regular policy proposals.

"I think we've got a long way to go," Johnson said. "Multiple quarters in which we can fundraise and build the resources we will need. I think honestly we got off to a great start. Certainly I think the resources we have will allow us to get our message out."

Another council member, Howard Duvall, donated $500 to Devine's campaign, her filing shows. Devine's donors also include state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, and former state education superintendent Inez Tenenbaum.

Despite the notable fundraising haul, Rickenmann still hasn't formally kicked off a campaign but expects to begin in the coming weeks.

"We’re going to continue to move forward — this is a marathon, not a 5K," Rickenmann said. "We're going to continue to move forward and grow our base and continue to get people invested in the campaign."

In the crowded at-large council race for Devine's citywide seat, public health researcher Aditi Bussells reported raising $31,318 through March 31 to pace a field of four known candidates.

Heather Bauer, a local IT manager and business owner, raised $16,787; and attorney Tyler Bailey reported $13,987 in contributions. Deitra Matthews, an environmental lobbyist and former educator also running for the at-large seat, showed $8,685 in donations so far.

With third-term Mayor Steve Benjamin not seeking re-election, the field is wide open for donors to back someone confidently without the challenge of a popular incumbent.

Rickenmann's filing shows a number of business entities among his donors. For instance, seven business corporations registered to Columbia builder Evan Wilson gave the maximum $1,000 to Rickenmann's campaign. Columbia restaurant owner Jon Sears personally donated $1,000 to Rickenmann's campaign and five corporations registered in Sears' name also gave the maximum amount, state records show.

Devine said Rickenmann's numbers weren't surprising given his support in the business community and from donors writing checks for the maximum amount and touted the diversity of her own list of donors.

Devine's filing showed 37 donors of the maximum $1,000, while 106 of Rickenmann's donations were for the maximum amount.

"I've lived in this town 32 years, and I've created a lot of relationships both in business and personal," Rickenmann said. "And people believe in an opportunity for change coming in the mayorship and support a chance to move forward and create conditions for investment and growth so the future for our children and future generations have opportunities to do the same thing."

Benjamin's decision to step down will reshape the city's policymaking body in 2021. In addition to the mayor's office and Devine's at-large seat, Rickenmann's District 4 post representing areas east of downtown and Davis' District 1 seat representing North Columbia will have new faces.

Columbia attorney Tina Herbert, who worked for the city during Benjamin's tenure, is expected to run for the District 1 seat but has not yet submitted campaign filings, online records show.

Developer and former state commerce secretary Joe Taylor said he has interest in Rickenmann's District 4 seat. Rickenmann said he has spoken with Taylor about the possibility and would support his candidacy.