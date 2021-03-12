2 charged in Columbia motorcycle dealership shootout that left 1 dead, 4 injured

COLUMBIA — Two men have been charged in a shootout at a Columbia motorcycle dealership that left a man dead and four others injured, authorities say.

The incident at Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road near Interstate 77 on March 11 stemmed from an undisclosed argument that "led to a shootout," Richland County Sheriff's Department said. No details of the disagreement were released.

Charles Lilly, 55 of Beech Island in Aiken County near the Georgia border, died in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner's Office said.

James Hill, 58, has been charged with murder in Lilly's death and assault by mob in the first degree, the sheriff's department said. He is from Powersville, Ga., outside Macon, according to court records.

Kristopher Wheat, 36, also was arrested after being released from the hospital and charged with assault by mob, a felony charge that carries a minimum sentence of 30 years if convicted. Wheat also faces obstruction and unlawful weapon possession charges. Wheat lives about two miles from the cycle shop, according to his address listed in court records.

Hill and Wheat were booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Jail records showed both men still detained as of late afternoon.

Neither Hill nor Wheat have previously faced charges in South Carolina, according to a criminal history report from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Two other men, who have not been identified, remain hospitalized in unknown condition, the sheriff's department said.

The shooting is still being investigated and more charges could follow, the agency said.

An employee who answered the phone at Capital City Cycles on March 12 said owner Byron Dinkins declined to comment on the shooting.