top story

2 charged in Columbia motorcycle dealership shooting that left 1 dead

  • Updated
shooting.jpg
Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road is shown on March 12, 2021. Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the business March 11 that left a man dead and four others injured.

 By Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — Two men have been charged in a shootout at a Columbia motorcycle dealership that left a man dead and four others injured, authorities say.

The shooting at Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road on March 11 stemmed from an undisclosed argument, Richland County Sheriff's Department said. No details were released.

James Hill, 58, has been charged with assault by mob in the first degree, authorities said. The charge is a felony that carries a minimum sentence of 30 years.

Kristopher Wheat, 36, also was arrested after being released from the hospital and charged with obstruction of justice.

Two other men, who have not been identified, remain hospitalized in unknown condition, the sheriff's department said.

The shooting is still being investigated and more charges could follow, the agency said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Reach Stephen Fastenau at 803-365-3235. Follow him on Twitter @StephenFastenau.

