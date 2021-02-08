2 candidates eye open at-large seat as Columbia City Council set for sweeping change

COLUMBIA — With a high-powered mayor's race quickly taking shape, others are eying a Columbia City Council seat that will change hands for the first time in 20 years.

Tameika Isaac Devine has announced she will run for mayor, meaning she won't seek another term for the at-large council seat she has held since 2002. The post is one of two seats on Council in addition to the mayor that represent the entire city, and at least two candidates plan to run when filing opens in late summer ahead of the November election.

Heather Bauer, who owns a gym and works in information technology, said Feb. 8 she will run for Devine's seat. Bauer ran for S.C. House District 75 in 2020 and was narrowly defeated by Rhodes Bailey in the Democratic primary.

"I'm just excited about building a new Columbia," Bauer said. "It's going to be a big year for our city, and I'm excited to be part of it. I'm ready to get to work."

Joining Bauer in the race will be Aditi Bussells, a public health researcher at Children's Trust of South Carolina. Bussells will launch her bid with an announcement Feb. 9, a campaign representative said.

John Crangle, a longtime government watchdog who also ran unsuccessfully for House District 75 in 2018, said he is considering a run for Devine's seat, but will first see how the field fills out.

Dominoes began to fall with Mayor Steve Benjamin's announcement Feb. 4 that he would not seek a fourth term. Devine announced her candidacy the next day, former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson declared his intent to run for mayor Feb. 8 and Councilman Daniel Rickenmann has also said he will run.

With Sam Davis declining to seek another term representing District 1 and Rickenmann walking away from his District 4 seat, the majority of the policymaking body is set to change over.

Bauer, 36, owns Workhorse Fitness and is a project manager at Benefitfocus. She serves on the city's food policy committee.

Bussells, 31, served on a city committee to encourage participation in the 2020 census.