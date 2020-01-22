Wednesday 22

live music

The Joint: Gary West (1,000th show)

Keg Cowboy: Open Mic

New Brookland Tavern: Acoustic Competition

Tin Roof: Fenwick

karaoke

1626 On Main: Karaoke Night

555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment 

Art Bar: Karaoke, hosted by Linda

Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke 

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia

Columbia Craft: Music Bingo

The Comedy Closet: Jayne Harleaux

PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show

Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia

Social Grill: Music Bingo

Tipsy Toad: Trivia

Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia

World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Thursday 23

live music

Bistro on the Boulevard: Jazz Night w/ Robert Gardiner

British Bulldog Pub: Jon Rooks

Hemingway’s: Mike Reid

The Joint at 1710 Main: Latin Night

New Brookland Tavern: Misery Loves Company, Lonelyouth, As the Stars Align, Pressure Falls

O’Hara’s: Jim LeBlanc

Pearlz: Jazz Night

The White Mule: Tomatoband, The Shed

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: CarraRock Entertainment 

Boze’s Restaurant & Bar: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

Vice: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: Useless Trivia w/ Parth

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Shag Dance Night

Capital Club: Trivia

Columbia Craft: Beer Yoga

The Comedy Closet: Underwear Comedy Party

River Rat: Trivia

State Street Pub: Trivia

Tin Roof: Friends Trivia, Weekend Warm Up w/ DJ Haile

Friday 24

live music

The Aristocrat: Parker’s Back Quartet

Art Bar: The Raz, Stardog, Old52, Carolina Chupacabra

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: The Thomas Family

Chayz Lounge: The Jamie Wright Band

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Marshall Brown, Jackson Wise, Saul Seibert

Hemingway’s: Killer Beez

The Senate: Cosmic Charlie

Steel Hands Brewing: Prettier Than Matt

Tin Roof: Phillip Michael Parsons

Tipsy Toad: Secret Squirrel

The White Mule: Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: Karaoke 

Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment 

Bone-In Barbeque: Debbieoke

The Comedy Closet: Joe Kelley

New Brookland Tavern: Karaoke w/ Ya Boi Ty

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke 

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show

The Comedy Closet: Joel Byars

Harbison Theater: Akintunde and Joey ILO (comedy)

Vice: Drag and Dance

Saturday 25

live music

Art Bar: Brandy & the Butcher, Death Becomes Even the Maiden, No Anger Control

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Yesterday’s Sounde

Chayz Lounge: Brothers of Soul (sold out)

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Kenosha Kid, Michael Crawford and Nic Jenkins

Hemingway’s: Sandy River Band

The Joint: Biscuit Miller and The Mix

The Main Course: Tailgate Homeboys

McNulty Taproom (Blythewood): Heath Sanders, Adam Yarger & Erick Florence

New Brookland Tavern: Galaxy Chief, Vorov, Lucile, Zane Nichols

O’Hara’s: Madilyn McCoy

The Senate: Indigo Girls (sold out)

Skyline Club: Johnny Cash Now (tribute show)

Tin Roof: McKenzie Butler, Nick Hickman

The White Mule: The Midnight Strike, Tommy Tsunamu, Daewoo

karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke

Social Grill: Karaoke w/ Jammin Jimmy

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Spectacular Saturday w/ Nicole Roberts, Samantha Hunter, etc.

The Comedy Closet: Joel Byars

New Brookland Tavern: Totally 80s Dance Party

Sunday 26

live music

British Bulldog Pub: WXRY Unsigned w/ Matt Megrue

Lula Drake Wine Parlour: Ultrafaux, Kristen Harris

New Brookland Tavern: Magnitude, Sect, Thirteenth, Fever Strike, Your Spirit Dies

Uncle Fester’s: Open Mic

karaoke

Cock N Bull Pub: Karaoke

PT’s 1109: Sunday Funday Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Piano and Show Tune Sunday 

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Caffeinated Comedy, Vol. 16

Pizza Joint: Trivia

Monday 27

live music

The Joint at 1710 Main: Bacharach to Broadway

New Brookland Tavern: Brojob, Hunt the Dinosaur, Left to Suffer, Down Under, Artificial Oceans, Winters Gate

World of Beer: Open Mic

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: Karaoke 

Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment 

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke 

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show

The Comedy Closet: Chris Buck

Vice: Drag and Dance

Tuesday 28

live music

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Songwriters Open Mic

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Melanie A. Davis, A Common Lark

O’Hara’s: Andi, Davey & Trevor

Tin Roof: Spencer Rush

karaoke

Breakers Live: Karaoke

CJ’s: Karaoke

Capital Club: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke           

Uncle Fester’s: College Night Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: Open Mic Comedy

Bone-In: Trivi-YEAH

The Grand: Trivia

Mellow Mushroom (Lexington): Team Trivia

Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Game Night

Yesterdays: Trivia

Wednesday 29

live music

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Rex Darling, lleau

The Joint: Spirits of Jazz Americana Tour

Keg Cowboy: Open Mic

New Brookland Tavern: Grayscale, Hot Mulligan, WSTR, Lurk

Tin Roof: The Chain

karaoke

1626 On Main: Karaoke Night

555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment 

Art Bar: Karaoke, hosted by Linda

Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke 

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia

Columbia Craft: Music Bingo

The Comedy Closet: Ebony Wood

PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show

Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia

Social Grill: Music Bingo

Tipsy Toad: Trivia

Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia

World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia