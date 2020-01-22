Wednesday 22
live music
The Joint: Gary West (1,000th show)
Keg Cowboy: Open Mic
New Brookland Tavern: Acoustic Competition
Tin Roof: Fenwick
karaoke
1626 On Main: Karaoke Night
555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment
Art Bar: Karaoke, hosted by Linda
Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia
Columbia Craft: Music Bingo
The Comedy Closet: Jayne Harleaux
PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show
Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia
Social Grill: Music Bingo
Tipsy Toad: Trivia
Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia
World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia
Thursday 23
live music
Bistro on the Boulevard: Jazz Night w/ Robert Gardiner
British Bulldog Pub: Jon Rooks
Hemingway’s: Mike Reid
The Joint at 1710 Main: Latin Night
New Brookland Tavern: Misery Loves Company, Lonelyouth, As the Stars Align, Pressure Falls
O’Hara’s: Jim LeBlanc
Pearlz: Jazz Night
The White Mule: Tomatoband, The Shed
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: CarraRock Entertainment
Boze’s Restaurant & Bar: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
Vice: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: Useless Trivia w/ Parth
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Shag Dance Night
Capital Club: Trivia
Columbia Craft: Beer Yoga
The Comedy Closet: Underwear Comedy Party
River Rat: Trivia
State Street Pub: Trivia
Tin Roof: Friends Trivia, Weekend Warm Up w/ DJ Haile
Friday 24
live music
The Aristocrat: Parker’s Back Quartet
Art Bar: The Raz, Stardog, Old52, Carolina Chupacabra
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: The Thomas Family
Chayz Lounge: The Jamie Wright Band
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Marshall Brown, Jackson Wise, Saul Seibert
Hemingway’s: Killer Beez
The Senate: Cosmic Charlie
Steel Hands Brewing: Prettier Than Matt
Tin Roof: Phillip Michael Parsons
Tipsy Toad: Secret Squirrel
The White Mule: Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: Karaoke
Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment
Bone-In Barbeque: Debbieoke
The Comedy Closet: Joe Kelley
New Brookland Tavern: Karaoke w/ Ya Boi Ty
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show
The Comedy Closet: Joel Byars
Harbison Theater: Akintunde and Joey ILO (comedy)
Vice: Drag and Dance
Saturday 25
live music
Art Bar: Brandy & the Butcher, Death Becomes Even the Maiden, No Anger Control
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Yesterday’s Sounde
Chayz Lounge: Brothers of Soul (sold out)
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Kenosha Kid, Michael Crawford and Nic Jenkins
Hemingway’s: Sandy River Band
The Joint: Biscuit Miller and The Mix
The Main Course: Tailgate Homeboys
McNulty Taproom (Blythewood): Heath Sanders, Adam Yarger & Erick Florence
New Brookland Tavern: Galaxy Chief, Vorov, Lucile, Zane Nichols
O’Hara’s: Madilyn McCoy
The Senate: Indigo Girls (sold out)
Skyline Club: Johnny Cash Now (tribute show)
Tin Roof: McKenzie Butler, Nick Hickman
The White Mule: The Midnight Strike, Tommy Tsunamu, Daewoo
karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Social Grill: Karaoke w/ Jammin Jimmy
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Spectacular Saturday w/ Nicole Roberts, Samantha Hunter, etc.
The Comedy Closet: Joel Byars
New Brookland Tavern: Totally 80s Dance Party
Sunday 26
live music
British Bulldog Pub: WXRY Unsigned w/ Matt Megrue
Lula Drake Wine Parlour: Ultrafaux, Kristen Harris
New Brookland Tavern: Magnitude, Sect, Thirteenth, Fever Strike, Your Spirit Dies
Uncle Fester’s: Open Mic
karaoke
Cock N Bull Pub: Karaoke
PT’s 1109: Sunday Funday Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Piano and Show Tune Sunday
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Caffeinated Comedy, Vol. 16
Pizza Joint: Trivia
Monday 27
live music
The Joint at 1710 Main: Bacharach to Broadway
New Brookland Tavern: Brojob, Hunt the Dinosaur, Left to Suffer, Down Under, Artificial Oceans, Winters Gate
World of Beer: Open Mic
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: Karaoke
Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show
The Comedy Closet: Chris Buck
Vice: Drag and Dance
Tuesday 28
live music
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Songwriters Open Mic
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Melanie A. Davis, A Common Lark
O’Hara’s: Andi, Davey & Trevor
Tin Roof: Spencer Rush
karaoke
Breakers Live: Karaoke
CJ’s: Karaoke
Capital Club: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
Uncle Fester’s: College Night Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: Open Mic Comedy
Bone-In: Trivi-YEAH
The Grand: Trivia
Mellow Mushroom (Lexington): Team Trivia
Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Game Night
Yesterdays: Trivia
Wednesday 29
live music
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Rex Darling, lleau
The Joint: Spirits of Jazz Americana Tour
Keg Cowboy: Open Mic
New Brookland Tavern: Grayscale, Hot Mulligan, WSTR, Lurk
Tin Roof: The Chain
karaoke
1626 On Main: Karaoke Night
555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment
Art Bar: Karaoke, hosted by Linda
Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia
Columbia Craft: Music Bingo
The Comedy Closet: Ebony Wood
PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show
Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia
Social Grill: Music Bingo
Tipsy Toad: Trivia
Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia
World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia