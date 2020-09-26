Generally cloudy. High 82F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 26, 2020 @ 12:55 pm
Caroline Porter is 6 and drew a picture of the Pineapple Fountain in downtown Charleston. She loves playing there along with her little sister.
Charlotte Rose Helmick age 5. has drawn the Ravenel Bridge, Rainbow Row, the lighthouse at Folly Beach and the Angel Oak Tree.
Madison L. Scott, 12, of Cottageville drew the Pineapple Fountain in downtown Charleston, too.
Here are some of our coloring contest submissions. It seems like our young artists love the Pineapple Fountain and downtown Charleston.
