Colonial paid ransom to pipeline attackers; Target's a hot spot as shoppers re-emerge

Pipeline hackers were paid $4.4M
NEW YORK — The operator of the nation's largest fuel pipeline confirmed it paid $4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems.
Colonial Pipeline said May 19 that after it learned of the May 7 ransomware attack, the company took its system offline and needed to do everything in its power to restart it quickly and safely, and made the decision then to pay the ransom.
"This decision was not made lightly," but it was one that had to be made, a company spokesman said. "Tens of millions of Americans rely on Colonial – hospitals, emergency medical services, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, airports, truck drivers and the traveling public."
Colonial Pipeline's CEO, Joseph Blount, told The Wall Street Journal he authorized the payment because the company didn't know the extent of the damage and wasn't sure how long it would take to bring the pipeline back.
The FBI discourages making ransom payments to ransomware attackers, because paying encourages criminal networks around the globe who have hit thousands of businesses and health care systems in the U.S. in the past year alone. But many victims of ransomware attacks, where hackers demand large sums of money to decrypt stolen data or to prevent it from being leaked online, opt to pay.
The pipeline system delivers about 45 percent of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast.
Eager spenders fuel Target profits
NEW YORK — Target's sales and profits surged in the first quarter as Americans emerged from the pandemic eager to spend.
Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 18 percent in the three-month period that ended May 1. That follows a 6.9 percent increase in the previous quarter. Online sales soared 50 percent after rocketing 118 percent in the prior quarter. The chain also offered an upbeat sales outlook.
Clothing was the star as Americans ditched their sweatpants, with sales spiking more than 60 percent. Sales of home goods rose in the mid-30 percent range. Sales of food and beverages grew, even on top of historic growth a year ago.
First-quarter net income increased more than sixfold to $2.1 billion. Sales jumped 23.3 percent to $23.88 billion, breezing past projections of $21.75 billion.
"Consumer confidence is on the rise," CEO Brian Cornell said.
Southwest says flights are more full
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said that bookings are improving and leisure-travel fares for June are approaching pre-pandemic levels, further signs that the airline industry is recovering from a deep slump.
The Dallas-based airline said May 19 the average April flight was 79 percent full, and it expects June flights to be 85 percent full. Southwest said it has sold 55 percent of the seats it expects to fill in June and 35 percent for July, which it called "fairly typical" booking patterns.
Southwest said in a regulatory filing that demand is still being driven mostly by leisure travelers. It said bookings by business travelers are ticking modestly higher but remain down about 80 percent from 2019 levels.
Southwest said operating revenue in April was 42 percent below April 2019. It forecast that the revenue decline compared with two years ago will narrow to between 20 percent and 25 percent by June.
The airline, which is adding flights at Charleston International, said it cut its "core" cash-burn rate to $6 million a day in April and now expects to lose between $1 million and $3 million a day in the April-through-June quarter. That is $1 million better than a previous forecast. It expects to reach break-even in June, excluding debt service, capital spending and some other costs.
JetBlue sets date for US-UK flight launch
NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways said Wednesday it will start transatlantic service late this summer, competing against bigger rivals on the lucrative route between New York and London.
The airline said it will start daily flights between JFK and Heathrow airports on Aug. 11, and add daily trips from JFK to London's second-biggest airport, Gatwick, on Sept. 29. It plans to add Boston-London flights next year.
JetBlue wanted to start the flights earlier than mid-August but was delayed, partly by the process of proving to regulators that it could operate long over-water flights safely. The late launch means JetBlue will miss most of the peak summer travel vacation season. However, travel between the United States and the United Kingdom is still restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's not clear when restrictions will be eased.
"Given that the U.K. remains closed, we didn't feel a ton of pressure to open earlier in the summer," executive Joanna Geraghty said. "This gives us a couple more months. We are pretty optimistic that by then things will be ready to go."
Before the pandemic, New York-London was among the most lucrative and highly competitive airline routes on the globe. It was popular with high-fare corporate travelers moving between two great financial hubs.
JetBlue believes it can undercut other airlines on price by using fuel-efficient and smaller, single-aisle Airbus jets with 117 economy seats and 24 lie-flat seats in a premium service that it calls Mint. JetBlue said fares will start at $599 in economy and $1,979 in Mint.
Fed officials cautioned about inflation
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials at their April meeting reaffirmed the view that the central bank's ultra-low interest rate remained the best policy approach, but some officials cautioned that some factors pushing inflation higher may not be resolved quickly.
In minutes of their discussions released Wednesday, a number of participants in the discussions expressed the view that supply chain bottlenecks and input shortages that were pushing prices higher may not be resolved quickly and could end up putting "upward pressure on prices beyond this year."
Some officials said that in some industries, the supply chain disruptions appeared to be "more persistent than originally anticipated."
Still, even with the concerns expressed about price increases, Fed officials said that longer-term expectations about inflation remained well anchored at levels broadly consistent with achieving the goal of annual price increases hitting the Fed's 2 percent target after a short period when they rose above that level.
The Fed discussions took place on April 27-28 and the minutes were released with the customary three-week delay.
The Fed will next meet on June 15-16 against a back-drop of rising concerns in financial markets about recent price jumps that signal inflation, after years of being dormant, may have started to accelerate markedly.
After failed union bid, Amazon expands in Ala.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Amazon announced plans for a new warehouse that will bring more than 500 jobs to north Alabama just weeks after workers elsewhere in the state soundly defeated a push for unionization.
The company said the 1 million-square-foot order fulfillment center would be built near a new Mazda Toyota vehicle factory that's being constructed west of Huntsville in Limestone County.
Amazon already has warehouses near Mobile and in suburban Birmingham, where employees last month voted decisively against forming a union to cut off a drive that labor activists had hoped would lead to similar efforts throughout the company.
The union push at Bessemer, located just west of Birmingham, was the biggest in the 26-year history of the online seller and only the second time that an organizing move from within the company had come to a vote.