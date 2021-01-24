College basketball roundup: CSU drops to 0-9 in Big South with loss to Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – D'Maruian Williams scored a career-high 21 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 74-62 in college basketball Sunday afternoon.
Big South Preseason Player of the Year Phlandrous Fleming Jr. of CSU paced all scorers with 32 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Gardner-Webb (5-9, 4-5 Big South), however, had three players in double figures and 13 3-pointers to build an early 20-point lead over Charleston Southern (1-12, 0-9).
The Runnin’ Bulldogs built a 44-26 lead at the break, knocking down seven treys and balanced scoring from Jaheam Cornwall, Jordan Sears, Kareem Reid and Williams.
Sadarius Bowser and Melvin Edwards Jr. each added seven points for the Buccaneers.
Fleming’s effort Sunday made him the second Big South player to average 20-plus points on the season, joining Hampton’s Davion Warren.
Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb conclude their series Monday afternoon from Boiling Springs with a 4 p.m. tipoff streaming on ESPN+.
High Point 81, Presbyterian 57
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Ahmil Flowers had a season-high 20 points as High Point easily beat Presbyterian 81-57 on Sunday.
John-Michael Wright had 19 points and eight assists for High Point (4-8, 2-5 Big South Conference). Lydell Elmore added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
The Panthers forced a season-high 22 turnovers.
High Point scored 46 points in the first half, a season best for the team.
Winston Hill had 16 points for the Blue Hose (3-8, 1-6), who have now lost five straight games. Trevon Reddish added 14 points. Owen McCormack had 11 points.