College baseball roundup: No. 20 USC polishes off sweep of No. 5 Florida; College of Charleston wins walk-off against UNCW

COLUMBIA - Brady Allen homered twice, part of a five-home run day for No. 20 South Carolina, which polished off a three-game sweep of No. 5 Florida with an 8-5 win March 28 at Founders Park.
The trio of Will Sanders, Julian Bosnic and Brett Kerry combined to strike out 14 in USC's first sweep of the Gators since 2006.
Florida (16-8, 3-3 SEC) got on the board in the top of the second on Sterlin Thompson's first home run of the year, but the Gamecocks (16-6, 4-2) came right back with three home runs in the bottom of the second. Wes Clarke and Andrew Eyster hit back-to-back opposite-field home runs, and Colin Burgess joined them with his opposite-field shot.
Allen made it 4-1 in the third with a home run to right, but the Gators made it 4-3 on Kirby McMullen's home run in the fourth.
South Carolina added four runs of insurance in the sixth as Allen homered again, a two-run shot, and George Callil brought in two with a double to the gap in left. Florida scored two in the eighth but got no closer as USC extended its winning streak to five games to move one game out of first in the SEC East.
Sanders earned the win, striking out six and allowing two hits and two earned runs with a walk in four innings and 59 pitches. Bosnic was stellar, striking out five and allowing just one hit in three innings of relief. Kerry pitched the final two frames, striking out three and allowing three hits and two runs.
Allen went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Gamecocks. Eyster had two hits and two runs scored, while Callil drove in a pair.
South Carolina hosts Gardner-Webb on March 30.
College of Charleston 10, UNC Wilmington 9
MOUNT PLEASANT - Pinch-runner Brody Hopkins scampered home on a ground ball to third to score the winning run as College of Charleston walked off with a 10-9 win to clinch a series victory against UNC Wilmington in Colonial Athletic Association play.
The Seahawks (13-8, 2-4 CAA) jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a five-run second inning capped off by a three-run homer from Brooks Baldwin.
Charleston (7-11, 4-2) scored one in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth to whittle the deficit to 5-4.
The Cougars then struck for three in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead on a two-run triple by Harrison Hawkins. A two-run seventh pushed the lead to 9-5 before UNCW answered in the top of the ninth, scoring four runs to even the game at 9.
Hawkins delivered again in the home half, bouncing a ball to third that allowed Hopkins to score and hand the Cougars the walk-off win.
Hawkins capped his big weekend with a 2-for-5 effort while driving in his seventh and eighth runs of the series with a two-run triple in the sixth. The senior outfielder also reached on a walk and scored twice. Joseph Mershon extended his hitting streak to seven games with a 2-for-4 day that including two runs scored and an RBI single.
Connor Campbell tossed seven strong innings out of the bullpen, allowing two earned runs and striking out five after entering in the second inning for the Cougars.
Jackson Boyd drove in a run with his first collegiate hit in the fifth, while Jared Kirven equaled his career-high with a 3-for-4 effort and drove in his third run of the season.
The Cougars will travel to Statesboro, Ga., on March 30 against Georgia Southern.
Louisiana 5, Coastal Carolina 3
LAFAYETTE, La. – Coastal Carolina scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Chanticleers fell to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
The loss drops Coastal to 14-8 overall and 1-2 in Sun Belt play, while Louisiana improves to 13-11 and 2-1 in league play with the win.
The Chanticleers (14-8, 1-2 Sun Belt), who left five runners on base and had only one player reach base safely over the first six innings of play, had six players total seven hits. Nick Lucky was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a stolen base.
The loss fell to freshman Keaton Hopwood (4-1), who allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three. However, three of the seven base hits for the Cajuns were home runs.
Louisiana’s Ben Fitzgerald was 2 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs.