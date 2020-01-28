72 Coffee Company
72coffeeco.com. A mobile espresso bar — drop them a line when you’re in need of coffee for an event or meeting, or check them out at local markets.
Blue Flour Bakery
blueflour.com. Downtown: 1210 Main St., 803-764-3982. Tasty coffee, avocado toast (and other lunch items), sweet treats and plenty of space to chat or study.
Cool Beans and College Grounds Cafe
coolbeanscoffeecompany.net. USC/South Main: 1217 College St., 803-779-4277. These two connected businesses — one’s a coffeehouse, one a deli — both serve nice, easy fare, with plenty of cozy places to sit with your laptop or a chess board.
Curiosity Coffee Bar
curiositycoffeebar.com. Downtown: 2327 Main St., 803-357-2889. This Elmwood Park coffee spot is a good place to grab a quick early-morning gulp or chill at the outdoor tables with your dog and/or friends. A cozy stage means frequent concerts and other events.
Drip Coffee
dripcolumbia.com. Downtown: 1441 Main St., 803-799-0067. Five Points: 729 Saluda Ave., 803-661-9545. Specializing in the pourover — a method that’s said to produce the clearest-tasting, most perfect coffee around — this coffee shop also sells wine and beer, as well as breakfast and lunch sandwiches that perfectly combine sweet and salty.
The Haven Coffee House
thehavencoffeehouse.com. Lexington: 121 E. Main St., 803-356-1402. Downtown Lexington has a hangout. Serves tasty breakfast, lunch and desserts.
Immaculate Consumption
immaculate-consumption.com. USC/South Main: 933 Main St., 803-799-9053. A cult favorite, this coffee shop is a cozy little haven near USC and the State House — and the food is great.
Indah Coffee
indahcoffee.com. Downtown: 2238 Sumter St., 803-708-0275; 1332 Main St. Cozy, airy Cottontown spot is a great place for a quick meeting, board game or quiet contemplation. Coffee roasted in house; tasty treats, too. Satellite location is inside Main Street’s Arcade Mall.
Loveland Coffee
lovelandcoffee.com. St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 7001 St. Andrews Rd., 803-466-7168. Tasty local coffee, served up in a variety of ways, from lattes to drip coffee to the famous cold brewed coffee concentrate. Will soon open an expansive new Irmo shop and roasting facility in addition to its current drive-through strip-mall-parking-lot hut.
Piecewise Coffee Company
facebook.com/piecewisecoffee. Cayce/West Columbia: 2001 State St., 803-594-2106. New shop brings finely prepared coffee beverages to Cayce in a relaxed atmosphere.