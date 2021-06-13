Coastal Expeditions offers Beach Drop on Bulls Island to raise money for Loggerhead sea turtles

To help cover a budgetary shortfall for the Cape Romain Wildlife Refuge’s Sea Turtle Program, Coastal Expeditions announced a fun, family-friendly three-hour tour and beach drop on Bulls Island.
Proceeds from the beach drop will go directly to the Sea Turtle Program working to protect the endangered Loggerhead sea turtles who nest in only two places in the world — one off the coast of Oman and the other along the southeastern coast of the United States.
With added challenges from climate change and rising sea levels, the loggerhead sea turtles rely on the Refuge and the work of the turtle team to survive.
The beach drop is Sunday, June 27 at 2:30 p.m. Naturalists will ferry participants to the southern end of the Bulls Island and lead interpretive walks down the shoreline where hundreds of turtles nest every summer. To register, visit https://www.coastalexpeditions.com/product/beachdrop-sea-turtles/ .
“There are more sea turtles that nest inside Cape Romain than anywhere on the east coast of the United States north of Cape Canaveral,” says Coastal Expeditions’ owner Captain Chris Crolley. “If I thought we could spend money to affect a wild population of prehistoric creatures in a better way, we would do that instead. But the small team of people who go out to the edge of the continent seven days a week to manage and maintain the Loggerhead sea turtle nest relocation project inside Cape Romain are doing the most crucial work for sea turtles on the east coast.”
Beach drops are part of Coastal Expeditions’ and the Coastal Expeditions Foundation’s commitment to a larger effort to raise $40,000 this year to continue to pay the seasonal salaries of the wildlife technicians in Cape Romain Wildlife Refuge working dusk to dawn to protect Loggerhead sea turtles.
For those who cannot attend a beach drop but would still like to make a tax-deductible donation to the Sea Turtle Program through the Coastal Expeditions Foundation, visit https://coastalexpeditions.kindful.com. Or Venmo directly to the turtles @bewilderchs. The Coastal Expeditions Foundation ensures that 100% of your donation goes to the Sea Turtle Project in Cape Romain Wildlife Refuge.