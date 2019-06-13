The following are events held in coordination with the fourth anniversary of the June 17, 2015, Emanuel AME Church shooting.
Thursday, June 13
Jackson/Lance Senior Luncheon
What: Senior members of Mother Emanuel will have a lunch in remembrance of Susie Jackson (87) and Ethel Lance (70), who were members of the church’s senior group.
When: 11 a.m. June 13
Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-795-0939, emanuelamechurch.org
Friday, June 14
Youth Empowerment
What: “Your Mind Matters,” a Youth Empowerment Session with students from grades 6-10, a workshop designed to build self-esteem and skills needed to excel in school, the community and the workforce.
When: 9 a.m. June 14
Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-795-0939, emanuelamechurch.org
Saturday, June 15
Author Talk & Book Signing
What: The Rev. Sharon Risher will give a talk on her memoir, “For Such a Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness After the Charleston Massacre.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Risher is the daughter of Ethel Lance, one of the victims in the shooting.
When: 11 a.m. June 15
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2JVRDF9
Sunday, June 16
Joint Worship Service
What: The Rev. Eric S.C. Manning of Emanuel AME Church and the Rev. Anthony B. Thompson of Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal Church will lead a special Father’s Day service and 15 individuals will receive Outstanding Service Awards in the areas of Emergency and Caring Response. Thompson’s wife Myra was one of the victims in the shooting.
When: 9:30 a.m. June 16
Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-795-0939, emanuelamechurch.org
Charleston Forum Expo
What: Nonprofits, vendors and corporations with compatible missions addressing issues of race and social justice will display their businesses and share stories with the public.
When: 1 p.m. June 16
Where: Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-881-6666, thecharlestonforum.com
Charleston Forum
What: Led by the Rev. Eric S.C. Manning of Emanuel AME Church and Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the forum will address sensitive issues on race and social justice with community members and additional local and state leaders.
When: 4 p.m. June 16
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 general admission
More Info: 843-881-6666, thecharlestonforum.com
Gospel Concert
What: “Morning Grace” gospel concert.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 16
Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-795-0939, emanuelamechurch.org
Tuesday, June 18
‘Susie Jackson Way’
What: The family of the late Susie Jackson will host a press conference to reveal plans for the Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden, followed by the unveiling of the “Susie Jackson Way” street sign, highlighting an area currently known as Cedar Way, a shortcut Jackson would take to get to Buist Elementary School and Emanuel AME Church.
When: 10 a.m. June 18
Where: Alexander and Calhoun streets, downtown Charleston (press conference); Chapel and Alexander streets, downtown Charleston (Susie Jackson Way)
More Info: 843-795-0939, emanuelamechurch.org
Plantation Singers
What: This program by a capella and percussion gospel group the Plantation Singers will feature traditional Gullah spirituals and the sacred music of the Lowcountry, presented in honor of Cynthia Graham Hurd as part of the library's series of events to honor Emanuel victims.
When: 6 p.m. June 18
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2I3OPDU
Author Talk & Book Signing
What: Anthony Thompson will give a talk and hold a signing of his book, “Called to Forgive: The Charleston Church Shooting, a Victim's Husband and the Path to Healing and Peace.” Thompson’s wife Myra Singleton Quarles Thompson was one of the victims in the shooting.
When: 6 p.m. June 18
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2IqSDxQ
‘Prayers for America’
What: “Prayers for America” Bible study and candlelight service.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 19
Where: Gaillard Center Lawn, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-795-0939, emanuelamechurch.org
Thursday, June 20
Youth Forum
What: The “Calling All Colors” Youth Forum, in conjunction with Mother Emanuel, Palmetto Community Action Partnership and the Charleston arts community, is a one-day camp for students to celebrate diversity and pursue racial reconciliation by discussing stereotypes and other race-related issues, as well brainstorm ways to promote ethnic openness and experiencing different cultures through art. Groups are divided into ages 10-14 and ages 15-18. Registration required.
When: 8:30 a.m. June 20
Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston; Buist Academy, 103 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston; Citadel Square Baptist Church, 328 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-6760, ext. 223, bit.ly/2Xrd1oQ
Sunday, June 23
Author Talk & Book Signing
What: The Rev. Sharon Risher will give a talk on her memoir, “For Such a Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness After the Charleston Massacre.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Risher is the daughter of Ethel Lance, one of the victims in the shooting.
When: 1 p.m. June 23
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930
Daily Events
Hurd Life and Legacy
What: View photos that document librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd's 31-year career with the Charleston County Public Library system and the legacy she created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community and around the country. Select materials concerning Emanuel AME Church and the victims of the shooting will also be on display in the lobby.
When: Daily through June
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
‘Silence to Love’
What: In honor of Cynthia Graham Hurd’s life of kindness and service, visit the library and write a note of gratitude to someone special in your life and post it to the “A Moment of Silence … to Love” display. Participating children and teens will receive a free book provided by the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation while supplies last. Hurd was one of the victims in the shooting.
When: Daily June 17-22
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-7550, ccpl.org/events/moment-silence-love-0