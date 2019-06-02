To learn more about “Grace Will Lead Us Home,” check out these upcoming events. All are free and open to the public, unless specified otherwise.
Barnes & Noble book talk and author signing
June 5 at 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble in West Ashley’s Westwood Plaza, 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Author Jennifer Berry Hawes will discuss the book, which was chosen for Barnes & Noble’s Discover Great New Writers program.
Post and Courier book release party
June 6 at 7 p.m., Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center Auditorium, College of Charleston, Room 101, 58 Coming St. Co-sponsored by the college’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Charleston County Public Library book and author event
June 11 at 6 p.m., the Main Library auditorium, 68 Calhoun St. Charleston.
M. Judson Booksellers book and author event
June 12 at 7 p.m., M. Judson Booksellers, 130 S. Main St., Greenville.
Litchfield Books luncheon and book signing
June 18 at 11 a.m. Pawleys Plantation, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island.
Hawes will discuss the book before a luncheon at the plantation. A book signing will follow at Litchfield Books, 11421 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
Lunch is $30 per person. Attendees receive $5 off the book price. Call 843-235-9600 for reservations.