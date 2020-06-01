After Emanuel and Walter Scott shootings, Charleston stayed nonviolent. What changed?

The Rev. Nelson Rivers III attended a vigil shortly after a white police officer gunned down motorist Walter Scott in 2015. Up front, he saw North Charleston’s mayor, its police chief and the county sheriff. The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke.

“There was no doubt Walter Scott’s life mattered,” recalled Rivers, a North Charleston pastor and a vice president of the National Action Network.

The last person he saw pray at the gathering was Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

Two months later, a white racist killed Pinckney and eight of his parishioners inside Emanuel AME Church, where he was pastor. Police captured the killer the next morning and quickly charged him.

Charleston's police chief called it a hate crime, the mayor at his side. Family members spoke of forgiveness.

Yet, Charleston’s twin tragedies still left the hot summer electrified with sorrow and racial tensions. Press and activists descended on the former slave port where a giant monument to John C. Calhoun still towered just a couple doors down from Emanuel.

A little-known meeting on Alexander Street exemplified what happened around town as local black leaders took control — and kept it. In those moments, a community activist known as Papa Smurf and the late Charleston Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin Moye, who also went by the last name d’Baha, confronted protesters who’d come to town wanting to ramp up the mood.

That wasn’t how things were going down here, they warned. Front-line activists backed them up.

The Rev. Joe Darby, an AME minister and longtime civil rights activist, was at the Embassy Suites hotel on Meeting Street when survivors of the Emanuel shooting and hundreds of others gathered for prayer and news. The AME Church’s men’s group, the Sons of Allen, got word out. Pastors descended on Marion Square and the hotel.

“We tried our best to set a spiritual tone in the wake of what was going on, to let cooler heads prevail,” he recalled.

Around the same time, Thomas Dixon stood at the corner of Meeting and Calhoun streets with Elder James Johnson and state Rep. Wendell Gilliard. They, too, urged outsiders not to start trouble. So did other black leaders and residents.

Sure, people spray-painted monuments and tempers flared. But nobody else got hurt. No businesses burned.

At the time, Charleston’s activist community was tightly knit, its backbone local black pastors, including many who lived through the civil rights movement and strongly advocated nonviolent protest.

But over the five years since, the face of the city’s activists has changed. So has their mood.

That was clear on Saturday night when, after hours of peaceful protest of police killings of black men, an irate mob flooded King Street downtown. They smashed windows and plundered businesses in their path, creating a scene strikingly different from the one five years ago when people hugged and cried together across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

Boiling point

One of the biggest differences, five years later, is the incessant drumbeat of black men killed by police. When Walter Scott was killed, Black Lives Matter was young, videos of police abuse fairly new.

Since, it has felt like a daily onslaught.

Then, over the past month, while people sheltered at home from COVID-19 with more time to watch news and social media, came the rapid-fire: Ahmaud Arbery, out jogging. Breonna Taylor, in her home. George Floyd, on the ground, gasping for breath, an officer’s knee crushing his neck. While other officers watched with disinterested nonchalance.

“It was one of the most evil and dehumanizing things I’ve seen in a long time, maybe ever, and I think a lot of human beings had a very emotional reaction to it,” Rivers said.

Anger over Floyd's death in Minneapolis, and delays in charging the officer who killed him, spread 1,300 miles across the nation, spilling violence into cities along the way to Charleston, that mannered daughter of the the Deep South and one-time epicenter of slavery.

“It was a tipping point,” Rivers said. “The way it was done said we have made no progress.”

Activist Butch Kennedy doesn’t support the violence that erupted across the country, including in Charleston. But he understands it. Thanks to so much cellphone footage now, more Americans are witnessing abuse that black residents have been describing for generations.

“The question still remains, do you believe us now?” he asked.

For a younger, and whiter, group of activists that answer is increasingly a resounding yes.

Whiter and younger

The Rev. Anthony Thompson didn’t even know there was a march on Saturday to protest Floyd's death and other black lives taken by police violence. But when he tried to get down I-26 toward his house downtown, police redirected him.

Thompson, a downtown pastor whose wife was killed in the Emanuel shooting, finally reached home and turned on the TV.

He couldn’t believe his eyes. He saw a whole lot of white protesters, some holding up Black Lives Matter signs.

“I’m like, naw, this is not Charleston,” he said.

Rivers had seen it coming, however, at black history events and Charleston Area Justice Ministry meetings. White youth have come of age witnessing video after video of black men killed by police. And white protesters know they can spray-paint, smash windows and throw firecrackers with far more impunity than black ones, he said.

“Police are not going to shoot white people for rioting,” Rivers said.

Darby supports the energy and ideas of Black Lives Matter and was happy to see more young people of all races protesting this weekend.

“Revolutions aren’t carried out by old people,” he said.

But he also doesn’t want to see violence.

He and others noticed the absence of older, familiar faces — and the relative youth of the protesters. Some more entrenched activists simply didn't know about the protest, organized outside of their channels. Others didn’t go because they feared contracting COVID-19 in a crowd.

But their absence meant that more seasoned, respected activists and pastors weren’t heard. And they might have been able to quell the violence before it ramped up, several said.

“It was so unexpected, nobody had time to even get there,” Thompson said. After all, Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, not Charleston. “We didn’t expect this to happen in Charleston."

He is among those who suspect outsiders finagled their way into town and tapped younger protesters' angry energy. Darby raised an eyebrow at the white people in helmets, black masks and backpacks. He wondered if the protests here were coordinated with those in other cities. He saw the same messages spray-painted in Philadelphia as in Charleston.

“Somebody planned to raise hell,” he said. “Respected voices were not out there, far as I could see. It was different spirit, a different intent.”

Mayor John Tecklenburg and Police Chief Luther Reynolds are among officials who have voiced similar suspicions.

But Rivers bristled at the idea that outsiders provoked the violence this time, calling it "an offensive insult" to local activists.

“This notion that we’ve got a special bunch of black folk here who won’t protest is part of this denial by the white majority that hearkens back to the good negro on the plantation,” Rivers said.

Instead, he saw the energy of youth, and welcomed it.

Rivers is 69 years old, a veteran of the civil rights movement. Millennials have come, asking for older activists’ advice. But they aren't seeking permission. They aren’t willing to wait for their parents to fix the system for them.

“I’m going to let the young folk handle this,” Rivers said. “I’ve been marching for 40 years. I’m not afraid. I’m grateful. The young folk have the most to lose.”

He is happy to light the next torch, even if he doesn't agree with every action of the person holding it.