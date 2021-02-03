Choppy day for sticks ends with slight gains; Daimler plans to assume the Mercedes name at some point

Major indexes end with modest gains
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading with modest gains Wednesday, as investors focused on some strong earnings reports from Big Tech companies while remaining cautiously optimistic that Washington will deliver more economic stimulus.
The S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent after swinging up 0.6 percent and down 0.3 percent. The tiny gain extended the benchmark index's winning streak to a third day. Energy, communications and financial stocks helped lift the market. Those gains were primarily kept in check by declines in companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks. Treasury yields and oil prices rose.
Investors continued to watch shares of companies such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which have been targeted by a community of online investors seeking to force their stock prices higher. Both stocks rose modestly after plunging over the last two days. Both companies have been in the spotlight for more than two weeks as investors pushed the stocks to astronomical levels.
"There's a tug of war that's been brewing for a week or so now, that markets are ripe for a correction and whether the events of last week are a precipitating event," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.
Daimler to spin off truck unit, change name
FRANKFURT, Germany — German automaker Daimler will split itself into two independent companies by spinning off its truck and bus division, a move the company said would give both the freedom to operate more nimbly in a fast-changing environment focused on zero-emission vehicles and software.
The company said Wednesday that a significant majority stake in the truck business would be distributed to current shareholders, and that Daimler would "at the appropriate time" be renamed Mercedes-Benz, the brand name under which it sells luxury cars and cargo vans made in Germany and North Charleston.
CEO Ola Kallenius said the decision was made because the businesses of making luxury cars and heavy trucks and buses "have very different structures." He said that two companies each focused on their core business would be more flexible and make decisions faster as they cope with technological change.
The truck and bus division has more than 100,000 employees and makes Freightliner trucks and Thomas Built buses. It has manufacturing locations all over the world, including in Ohio, Oregon, Germany and Brazil.
Services sector points to a rebound
WASHINGTON — The U.S. services industry, where most Americans work, operated in January at the highest level in almost two years.
Activity climbed to a reading of 58.7 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to a report Wednesday from the Institute for Supply Management, up a full percentage point from the previous month.
This was the highest reading since February 2019 when the index hit 58.8 percent. The January performance represented the eighth straight month of growth after sharp declines last spring when the economy was leveled by a global pandemic.
Bezos may step up his charitable giving
NEW YORK — Jeff Bezos’ decision to step down as Amazon’s CEO, in part to devote more energy to his philanthropic work, appeared to reflect the multi-billionaire’s growing interest in charitable causes.
Last year, Bezos, 57, gave $10 billion – the largest single charitable donation of 2020, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy – to establish the Bezos Earth Fund to fight climate change. He also supports the Bezos Day One Fund, which donated $106 million in 2020 to organizations that provide food and shelter to young families in need.
In October, the Day One Fund opened the first Bezos Academy, a Montessori-inspired preschool geared for low-income families in Des Moines, Wash.
Bud maker investing $1B in US upgrades
NEW YORK — Anheuser-Busch said Wednesday it's investing $1 billion over the next two years to modernize its U.S. facilities.
Nearly half that amount will go to the company's 12 major U.S. breweries, including its 169-year-old flagship brewery in St. Louis. Anheuser-Busch said it will spend $100 million for new can lines and $100 million on solar panel installation and other sustainability measures.
The company, a subsidiary of Belgium's AB InBev and maker of Budweiser, said the investment will be spread across facilities in 26 states. The company has more than 120 sites and 19,000 employees in the U.S.
Anheuser-Busch said it also plans to spend $50 million to increase its seltzer brewing capabilities. U.S. sales of hard seltzers like White Claw and Bon Viv, which Anheuser-Busch makes, have grown rapidly in recent years as beer sales have declined.
Tourist arrivals to Spain plunge by 77%
MADRID — The coronavirus pandemic has pulverized Spain's tourism industry with arrivals dropping to 19 million in 2020, down from the near 84 million visitors the previous year.
The 77 percent decrease snapped a seven-year trend of annual records and ended a decade-long run of yearly increases.
The National Statistics Institute said Wednesday that income from foreign tourism plunged 79 percent from 2019 to the U.S. equivalent of $24 billion. The private news agency Europa Press said the country had not received as few visitors from abroad since 1969.
Prior to the pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions, tourism represented about 11 percent of Spain's economy, making it one of the country's leading industries. It has long ranked among the top three tourism destinations along with France and the U.S.
Virus havoc delays Davos event to Aug.
GENEVA — Leaders of the World Economic Forum say their annual gathering — usually held in the wintry Alpine snows of Davos, Switzerland — is being postponed again because of "the international challenges in containing the pandemic."
The forum, which staged a virtual "Davos Agenda" meeting last month, says the in-person event this year will take place in Singapore from Aug. 17-20 and not May 25-28 as previously planned.
"Current global travel restrictions have made planning difficult for an in-person meeting for the first half of the year," a forum statement said, alluding to quarantine and air transportation rules that have made travel plans more complex.
It marks the latest change of plans for the elite gathering of government leaders, business executives, civil society advocates and artists, actors and musicians.