Chipotle tainted food probe charges net a record fine; home sales in US skidded in March

Chipotle to pay record $25M over tainted food
LOS ANGELES — Chipotle Mexican Grill agreed Tuesday to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018, federal prosecutors said.
The fast food company was charged in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food that sickened diners at its restaurant with norovirus, which causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.
The virus is easily transmitted by infected food food workers. The Newport Beach, Calif.-based company will avoid conviction by improving its food safety.
Federal prosecutors said the fine was the largest fine in a food safety case.
US home sales plunge 8.5% in March
BALTIMORE — U.S. sales of existing homes cratered 8.5 percent in March from the previous month with real estate activity stalled by the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that 5.27 million homes sold last month, down from 5.76 million in February. The decrease was the steepest since November 2015.
The situation will likely get worse, said Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com.
"Going forward, we've seen both home buyers and sellers report being less confident and many are making adjustments to the process," Hale said. "Already, sellers are getting less aggressive with asking price growth, and we're seeing roughly half as many new listings come up for sale this year versus last year."
Home-buying had been steady for the first half of March because of low mortgage rates and the finalization of contracts signed in prior months, only to collapse in response to COVID-19 burying the economy in a likely recession. Businesses and schools have closed and millions of Americans have lost their jobs.
Sales in March were still 0.8 percent higher from a year ago, when mortgage rates were higher than now.
The real estate market was already facing pressure from a shortage of sales listings and prices climbing faster than incomes, a linked set of problems that intensified last month.
Netflix adds 16M subscribers in 1Q
BERKELEY, Calif. — Netflix picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year, helping cement its status as one of the world's most essential services in times of isolation or crisis.
The quarter spanned the beginning of stay-at-home orders in the U.S. and around the world, a result of the coronavirus pandemic. People appeared to latch on to its vast video library as a source of entertainment and comfort at a time when most had nowhere to be but home.
Netflix more than doubled the quarterly growth it predicted in January, well before the COVID-19 outbreak began to shut down many major economies. It was the biggest three-month gain in the 13-year history of Netflix's streaming service.
The numbers released Tuesday as part of Netflix's first-quarter earnings report support a growing belief that video streaming is likely to thrive even as the overall U.S. economy sinks into its first recession in more than a decade.
Investor optimism about Netflix's prospects propelled the company's stock to new highs, a sharp contrast with the decline in the broader market. Netflix's shares surged nearly 5 percent to $453.99 in extended trading after the first-quarter report came out If the stock reacts similarly in Wednesday's regular session, shares will hit another high for the company.
SBA reports loan site data breach
NEW YORK — The Small Business Administration reports it had a potential data breach last month in its website that handles disaster loan applications.
The agency says the personal information of nearly 8,000 business owners applying for economic injury disaster loans was potentially seen by other applicants on the SBA website on March 25. The SBA said only the disaster loan program was affected, not the Paycheck Protection Program, which did not begin until April 3 and which is handled by a separate system.
Carol Wilkerson, an SBA spokeswoman, said in a statement the agency has notified the owners whose information may be have been exposed and offered them a year of free credit monitoring.
Coke volume plunges 25% in April
NEW YORK — Coca-Cola's global sales volume has tumbled 25 percent in April as the coronavirus pandemic gripped large swaths of the world population.
The year began strongly at Coke, with volumes up 3 percent through February excluding China, where the outbreak had locked down major cities, and the company was on track to reach its financial targets.
The deterioration, however, was rapid. Within a month the Tokyo Olympics, of which Coke is a major sponsor, were off. Theaters and restaurants closed from Europe to America and people sheltered in place.
Almost half of Coke's sales come from theaters, vending machines, shows, musical and other events. Almost all of the volume decline to-date in April came from sales at such events.
As the virus spread, the behavior of consumers shifted radically. The Atlanta company saw sales spike as people loaded up pantries, though those sales have since leveled off.
"The ultimate impact on the second quarter and full year 2020 is unknown at this time, as it will depend heavily on the duration of social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates, as well as the substance and pace of macroeconomic recovery," the company said in a prepared statement. "However, the impact to the second quarter will be material."
Coke remains optimistic about a rebound in the second half of this year, however.
European tourism suffers 'staggering' blow
HALLE, Belgium — The European Union says its vaunted tourist industry is facing "staggering" figures of decline because of the coronavirus crisis and the bloc's internal market commissioner wants the sector to be first in line when it comes to recovery funds.
Thierry Breton mentioned figures that the tourism economy could slump up to 70 percent and will be among the last to recover as the 27-nation bloc is facing perhaps the toughest challenge since its inception.
Across Europe, desolation illustrates the tourism crisis, from empty squares like the Brussels Grand Place to deserted monuments like Rome's Colosseum while idle gondolas await non-existent tourists in Venice. Arrival areas in airports stand empty and beaches, basking in the sunshine, are deserted.
Breton said the European market accounts for half of world tourism. Based on information from international institutions and trade groups, he said that "we are looking at quite staggering figures," adding that the equivalent of $300 billion to $435 billion would be lost for the tourism and travel industry because of the pandemic.
SAP's co-CEO is out after 6 months
BERLIN — SAP co-chief executive Jennifer Morgan is leaving her job only six months after becoming the first female CEO of a company on Germany's DAX index of blue-chip stocks, the business software maker said Tuesday.
Christian Klein, the other half of the leadership tandem that was appointed in October, will continue as sole CEO, the company said. A statement added that Morgan "mutually agreed with the supervisory board" that she will leave SAP effective April 30.
It pointed to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis as the reason for the decision.
"More than ever, the current environment requires companies to take swift, determined action which is best supported by a very clear leadership structure," SAP said. "Therefore, the decision to transfer from Co-CEO to sole CEO model was taken earlier than planned to ensure strong, unambiguous steering in times of an unprecedented crisis."
Morgan joined SAP in 2004 and had been on the company's executive board since 2017.
Virgin Australia files for protection
CANBERRA, Australia — Virgin Australia, the nation's second-largest airline, announced Tuesday it had entered voluntary administration, seeking bankruptcy protection after a debt crisis worsened by the coronavirus shutdown pushed it into insolvency.
Virgin said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange that it had appointed a team of Deloitte administrators to "recapitalize the business and help ensure it emerges in a stronger financial position on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis."
Virgin is one of the first major airlines to seek bankruptcy protection in response to the pandemic. Virgin's administrators have taken control of the company and will try to work out a way to save either the company or its business.
The move came after the Australian government refused Virgin's request for a $888 million loan.
Rival Qantas Airways argued that it had three times more revenue than Virgin and was therefore entitled to a $2.7 billion loan if the smaller airline was not to gain an unfair advantage.
Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said in the statement: "Our intention is to undertake a process to restructure and refinance the business and bring it out of administration as soon as possible."
Virgin will continue to operate its scheduled international and domestic flights, most of which have been canceled due to the pandemic.
Virgin is struggling to repay debt after several loss-making years. Its major shareholders are Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways as well as Chinese investment conglomerates Nanshan Group and HNA Group. British billionaire founder Richard Branson holds a 10% stake.
Fuel pump issue promps Subaru recall
DETROIT — Subaru is recalling just over 200,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall.
The recall covers certain 2019 Impreza, Outback, Legacy, and Ascent vehicles. Subaru says in government documents that the low pressure fuel pump can fail. Engines could lose power while the vehicles are being driven. The engines also might not start or they could run rough.
The documents say Subaru has no reports of crashes or injuries.
Dealers will replace the low pressure fuel pump at no cost to owners starting June 5.
The recalled vehicles were built from June 26, 2018 through Feb. 25, 2019.