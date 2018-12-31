Factory activity in China declines
BEIJING — China's factory activity weakened further in December, an official survey showed Monday, boosting pressure on Beijing to reverse an economic slowdown as it heads into trade talks with Washington.
The purchasing managers' index of the National Bureau of Statistics and an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, fell to 49.4 from November's 50.0 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity contracting.
Chinese economic growth sank to a post-global crisis low of 6.5 percent over a year earlier in the quarter that ended in September despite government efforts to reverse the downturn by ordering banks to lend more and boosting spending on public works construction.
Forecasters expect annual growth of about 6.5 percent, down slightly from 2017's 6.7 percent. But some industry segments including auto and real estate sales have suffered more serious declines.
"Downward pressure on the economy is still large," economist Zhang Liqun said in a statement issued with the PMI.
Overall orders and exports both contracted, indicating Chinese factories are suffering from weak demand at home and abroad.
Exports to the United States kept growing at double-digit monthly rates through late 2018 despite President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs. But growth in exports to the rest of the world fell sharply in November and forecasters expect American demand to weaken in early 2019.
Michael Kors is changing its name
NEW YORK — Having adding a pair of high-end brands to its stable, Michael Kors is changing its name to Capri.
The company announced the acquisition of the Italian fashion house Versace for more than $2 billion in September, less than two years after acquiring Jimmy Choo, the shoemaker that rocketed to fame on the high heels of "Sex and the City."
Michael Kors Holdings, like its counterparts in France, has charged aggressively into the upper echelons of luxury fashion hoping to pump up sales. Kering snapped up Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Pomelato and LVMH bought Bulgari and Loro Piana.
Capri Holdings Ltd. is projecting $8 billion in annual sales, with most of that coming from Michael Kors. Starting Wednesday, its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol will be CPRI.
Gianni Versace founded Versace in 1978. The family-run business was thrown into chaos with Versace's murder 21 years ago. His sister, Donatella Versace, will continue with the company, holding the position of creative director.
Michael Kors, who founded the company under his name, also remains as creative director of that wing of the company.
Judge stays ACA ruling to allow appeals
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Texas who recently declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional has stayed his ruling to allow for appeals.
That means "Obamacare" remains in effect while litigation continues.
In a ruling issued Sunday, Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth wrote that he stands by his earlier conclusion that the entire law is invalidated by congressional repeal of its fines on people who remain uninsured, like a house of cards collapsing.
However, because "many everyday Americans would ... face great uncertainty" if that ruling were immediately put into effect, O'Connor issued a stay to allow for appeals.
A group of Republican-led states brought the lawsuit. A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general, led by California's Xavier Becerra, intends to appeal. Congressional Democrats also plan to appeal.
Detention for Nissan ex-chair is extended
TOKYO — Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn will be detained at least through Jan. 11, the Tokyo District Court said Monday, as the once revered auto industry figure faces allegations that have marked a stunning downfall.
Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades and helped save the Japanese automaker from near bankruptcy, was arrested Nov. 19 on suspicion of falsifying financial reports. He also faces a breach of trust allegation, for which his detention had been approved previously through Jan. 1.
The Tokyo District Court said in a statement that it had approved prosecutors' request for a 10-day extension.
Ghosn has been charged in the first set of allegations, about under-reporting Ghosn's pay by about $44 million from 2011-2015.
Those close to Ghosn and his family say he is asserting his innocence as the alleged underreported amount of money was never really decided or paid, and Nissan never suffered any monetary losses from the alleged breach of trust.
It is unclear when Ghosn may be released on bail. Tokyo prosecutors consider Ghosn, a Brazilian-born Frenchman of Lebanese ancestry, a flight risk.
No more cig sales at NYC pharmacies
NEW YORK — New York City pharmacies won't be allowed to sell cigarettes or other tobacco products starting Tuesday. The Wall Street Journal reports the ban also includes businesses that contain pharmacies, such as supermarkets and big-box stores.
The city's health department says the change will affect about 500 pharmacies currently selling tobacco products.
The new rules follow a ban on electronic cigarette sales at pharmacies that took effect in late August.