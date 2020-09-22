Porch-side dining on the peninsula: a toast to downtown Charleston's takeout scene

Alright, so there's a short story I like. It's "The Swimmer" by John Cheever, the so-called "Chekhov of the suburbs."
Literally, it's about a man who endeavors to pool-hop his way across the county, stopping off at this or that friend's backyard oasis along the way for a brisk backstroke and a mixed drink. How chic!
Figuratively, it's a very sad tale of the ways in which the American bourgeoisie lifestyle destroy's one's connection to his or her own youth and virility and product of labor, thus turning them into reeking husks of their former selves. Potentially even more chic!
Anyway, eating out in Charleston these days reminds me a lot of "The Swimmer" in that our pandemic predicament presents the opportunity to hop across the peninsula from one restaurant to the next, picking up a softshell crab sandwich here, a bucket of fried chicken there, never staying so long as to sit down.
(There's also the fact that COVID-19 has revealed deep flaws in restaurant business models, the present iterations of which have mostly been optimized to serve the appetites of the American bourgeoisie... but that's a parallel for a longer essay.)
Sure, we could cook. But this life is a nightmare, lunch is a wash, and a dish-free sink at dawn and dusk is my one quarantine fantasy. Please, like The Swimmer himself, allow me to indulge.
Dinners on the peninsula are an exercise in strategy and dialogue for me and my partner.
I would love the Caesar salad from Edmund's Oast, she might say. I might point out that we'd already had their fried chicken once this week. Why not coast down Morrison Drive and tack west on Huger Street for a Renzo pizza or three? I'd counter. To go with the salad, of course.
And what about dessert? A tricky proposition for Holy City diners at any time. You know, Life Raft Treats is docked in the empty lot across from the Shell station on King Street, my muse may muse. A way station beside the filling station, slinging ice cream visions intricately rendered? It's on our way, and so are we.
Of course, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and plot we must to retrieve it. Down Line Street we go to Sightsee Shop: a hot coffee for him, a latte for her. From there we'd float on to Brown's Court, where Miles holds court and mandates mask-wearing well. How about a bear claw? I'd say to my date. You got the last one, Miles would reply, crossing it out on the big board.
Where to next? he'd call out as we reversed. But we're off again, this time swinging 'round the corner to Babas on Cannon for breakfast tacos and housemade hot sauce.
Where do we eat and drink the things we pick up along the way? Ah, here's where my "Swimmer" parallel fails to hold water. Once we've strung together a meal, we retire to our front porch for some socially distanced dining. In morning or evening, before or after the day's heat, we sit al fresco and chow down on our gathered bounty, watching the cars drift by.
Another slice of pizza? I might ask. Sure, and please pass the ice cream, she would reply.