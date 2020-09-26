Midlands native embraces the Lowcountry outdoor lifestyle

If you had asked me around this time last year, if I thought about moving to Charleston, my answer would have been absolutely, “No.” I am from Columbia, South Carolina, and a devoted Soda City girl. I loved my city more than anything, and never thought I would live anywhere else. But sometimes life has other plans.
I got an amazing opportunity to be in a new city with a new job and it has changed so much in my life. I work for the Charleston Parks Conservancy which is a nonprofit organization. We work in partnership with the City of Charleston to beautify, renovate, and create community programming in over 20 parks. The number one thing that drew me to this organization is the amazing work it has done in the City of Charleston’s parks.
Before coming to Charleston and working for the Conservancy I was definitely not an outdoors person. You would not catch me hiking, gardening or doing anything involving nature. Now I love going bike riding and walking around my favorite parks. Going to the different parks has helped me escape and get more in touch with nature as I adjusted to a new city. Recently, I've been learning to grow vegetables and getting into gardening. We are so lucky in Charleston to have access to local parks, and recreational outlets.
There are over 120 parks in the City of Charleston’s parks system. A lot of them are neighborhood parks and plazas, while others are iconic parks like Joe Riley Waterfront Park and Marion Square. Being a part of the Conservancy for the last year has shown me some of the hidden treasures in the city that may not be on the radar of the average visitor, but are beloved by those who live here. My favorite parks to go to and unwind are Hampton Park and Magnolia Park and Community Gardens.
Hampton Park is the best-hidden secret of the locals in the city. It is the best place to go for a nice shaded walk, relaxing on a park bench, feeding the various waterfowl, and just taking in nature. Every time I go it makes me feel like I am in a storybook. I love taking a Holy Spokes bike and riding it down the many trails, enjoying the different historic structures there. Even after visiting it so many times, I discovered another seating area covered by greenery that I never noticed before. Hampton Park always seems to reveal new things with every visit.
I have always loved watching my mother garden when I was young but never felt like I had a green thumb. My boyfriend and I leased a raised bed in Magnolia Park and Community Garden in West Ashley in March. Since then we have grown swiss chard, purple kale, collard greens, tomatoes, sunflowers, okra, eggplant and bell peppers. We were strictly novices in this area but with some research and help from the community garden team, we were able to grow some delicious veggies. I love going to our garden and harvesting all of our veggies, knowing that we are a part of a community of people doing the same. There is a sense of freedom when you learn to grow your own food. Every time I step into Magnolia Community Garden, I feel empowered by what is waiting for me in my garden.
Parks are such an important part of a city. They give residents and visitors access to a free place to exercise, get fresh food, assemble peacefully and enjoy a city through nature. After spending the last year finding more parks to love and enjoy, I hope that you will take a minute to appreciate your nearest park.
Samantha Scott is the corporate relations manager for Charleston Parks Conservancy.